22 millionaires set sights on seats in Lithuanian parliament

22 millionaires have submitted the required documents to participate in Lithuania’s general election slated for October 11. Ramunas Karbauskis, leader of the ruling Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LFGU) is at the top of the list with €24.3mn in assets, valuables and cash, excluding lent and borrowed funds, Lithuania’s Central Election Commission said on September 10.

He is followed by Australia-born Antanas Guoga, representing the Labour Party, and Remigijus Lapinskas, leader of the Lithuanian Green Party, with €17.3mn and €6.9mn respectively.

Lithuanian parliament candidates' average asset value stands at almost €147,000.

The LFGU also leads in terms of the total value of candidates' assets (around €45.2mn), followed by the Labor Party (around €32.6mn) and the conservative Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats (ca €20.8mn).

The Lithuanian People's Party has the lowest total value of candidates' declared assets, standing at around €2.3mn. It is followed by the Way of Courage party with some €3.6mn and the Union of Generational Solidarity-Joint Action for Lithuania with some €4.2mn.

The HU-LCD has three millionaires on its candidate list, and the Labour Party, the Liberal Movement, the Social Democratic Party of Lithuania, the Social Democratic Labour Party of Lithuania, the LFGU, the Lithuanian Green Union and the party "Lithuania Belongs to Everyone" have two each.

The Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania – Christian Families Alliance, the Freedom and Justice party, the Union of Generational Solidarity-Joint Action for Lithuania have one millionaire candidate each, and another two candidates with assets over €1mn are running for parliament as independents.

93 candidates stated they have no assets at all, Lithuania’s Central Election Commission stated.

Lithuanians will elect a new 141-seat parliament on October 11, with 70 lawmakers to be elected under political parties' lists and another 71 to be elected in single-member constituencies.