46% of Bulgarian companies cut investment during coronacrisis

46% of Bulgarian companies cut investment during coronacrisis
By bne IntelliNews February 8, 2021

Investment strategies of Bulgarian companies have been substantially affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with 46% of them investing less than planned and just 7% investing more than planned, a survey carried out by the European Investment Bank (EIB) showed on February 8.

Jist a quarter of Bulgarian companies have reported an increased use of digital technologies compared to half of firms in the European Union (50%). Also, a quarter of firms expect a permanent reduction in employment as a long-term impact of COVID-19, which is similar to the EU average (21%). 63% of Bulgarian companies have no investment plans to tackle climate change impact, which is well above the EU average (35%), the survey showed.

Meanwhile, the EIB Group, which consists of the EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF), has provided loans, guarantees and equity commitments worth €443mn to Bulgaria in 2020, up by 23% y/y, it said in a statement on February 8.

The loans provided by the EIB in 2020 amounted to €115mn, while the EIF committed around €328mn in new operations for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This is expected to unlock €1.8bn for SMEs in Bulgaria and will back mostly those companies that are affected by the coronacrisis.

“2020 has been a very challenging year for all of us. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an unprecedented global crisis. In this context, I am proud that the EIB Group has increased its financing, in particular for SMEs. Our financial support is helping to improve people’s lives and has an important role in boosting the economic development of Bulgaria during the pandemic. I want to thank all our partners and assure you that we stand ready to support SMEs, regional cohesion, climate action and urban development to create employment and prosperity across Bulgaria,” EIB vice-president Lilyana Pavlova said in the statement.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts

Easing of COVID-19 wave pushed up Bulgarian business climate indicator in January

Transparency International warns of backsliding in Serbia and Bosnia

Data

Putin’s popularity holds steady in face of protests, but Russians divided on Navalny

Two polls from independent pollster the Levada Center found that Russian President Vladimir Putin's approval rating has held steady despite nationwide protests, while the bulk of the population are indifferent to Alexey Navalny's fate.

Slovenia’s consumer prices continue to fall in January

Lower fuel and energy prices the main contributor to Slovenia's annual deflation.

Moscow’s Watcom shopping index gets off to its worst start on record in 2021

Russia’s Watcom Shopping index got off to its worst start on record during the first three weeks of 2021.

Second lockdown causes Croatia's biggest dip in labour demand since May 2020

Demand for labour fell by 33% y/y in January despite need for more healthcare and construction workers.

Turkey’s official inflation rate creeps up again but analysts doubt rate rise is ahead

Capital Economics anticipates benchmark rate will be left on hold at 17% for rest of year.

Putin’s popularity holds steady in face of protests, but Russians divided on Navalny
23 hours ago
Slovenia’s consumer prices continue to fall in January
3 days ago
Moscow’s Watcom shopping index gets off to its worst start on record in 2021
3 days ago
Second lockdown causes Croatia's biggest dip in labour demand since May 2020
3 days ago
Turkey’s official inflation rate creeps up again but analysts doubt rate rise is ahead
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Minority investors say GBP1bn-2bn missing from Kaz Minerals buyout offer valuation
    6 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    2 days ago
  3. US open to easing Nord Stream 2 sanctions
    4 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Vpered KoZa! Can Navalny mobilise the Coalition of the Fed-Up?
    7 days ago
  5. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    10 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    29 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    10 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    18 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    21 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss