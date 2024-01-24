65 Ukrainian POWs reportedly killed in Russian plane crash in the Belgorod region

65 Ukrainian POWs reportedly killed in Russian plane crash in the Belgorod region
65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed after a Russian jet crashed in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 24, 2024

A Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) has crashed in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, killing all on board, Russia's Ministry of Defence said on January 24.

According to the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency, alongside the 65 POWs were nine individuals on board, including six crew members. The Ukrainians were reportedly being transferred for a prisoner exchange, due to take place at the Kolotilovka checkpoint on the Russian-Ukrainian border. On the messaging app Telegram, Russian Today editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan published a list of the POWs alleged to be on the plane. However, the details surrounding those on board are yet to be verified and confirmed.

The details of the downing are yet to be confirmed by Kyiv. Speaking to the Ukrainska Pravda news website, Ukraine’s general staff instead claimed that the plane was carrying missiles for Russia's S-300 air defence systems. There was no mention of prisoners of war.

However, speaking to RFE/RL, Andriy Yusov from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate confirmed that a prisoner exchange was scheduled for January 24 and was "currently not taking place." 

Initial reports from some Ukrainian media outlets, including Ukrainska Pravda, suggested the possibility that the Il-76 may have been downed by Ukrainian forces. These reports were later deleted, and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the plane was shot down by “the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the area of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region, using an anti-aircraft missile system.” The Ministry did not provide any evidence. 

Following the plane’s downing, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the Kremlin's awareness of the crash but declined to provide further details, stating that an investigation is ongoing. In turn,  Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov acknowledged the incident.

"A transport plane crashed in the Korochansky district. It fell in a field near a populated area. Everyone on board died," he said, on Telegram.

Videos circulating on social media captured the moment the plane went down, followed by an explosion near the village of Yablonovo, located 70km  northeast of Belgorod. The incident occurred around 11:00 local time (08:00 GMT).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

UBN: Ignore the Headlines - Momentum is Moving in Ukraine’s Direction, not Russia’s

Zelenskiy slams Moscow as “playing with lives” of Ukrainians as mystery of downed Russian plane deepens

Stoltenberg urges Hungary to approve Sweden's Nato bid

News

Czech Senate fails to ratify Istanbul Convention

Since the 2016 ratification, populists, conservatives and the radical right have tried to turn the convention on domestic violence into a subject of domestic cultural wars.

Zelenskiy slams Moscow as “playing with lives” of Ukrainians as mystery of downed Russian plane deepens

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of "playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners" after Moscow blamed Kyiv for a plane crash that reportedly killed 65 Ukrainian POWs.

Stoltenberg urges Hungary to approve Sweden's Nato bid

Hungary now remains the sole holdout, greatly embarrassing Budapest after the Orban government pledged numerous times that Budapest would not be the last to ratify.

Slovak PM takes softer approach in meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

Fico pledges to support EU aid to Ukraine, despite saying earlier that he would support Orbán's proposals to keep the package separate from the EU budget.

Case against Ukrainian investment banker sparks debate on economic security

Prominent Ukrainian investment banker Igor Mazepa, founder and CEO of Concorde Capital investment company, was released from a pre-trial detention facility after posting bail.

Czech Senate fails to ratify Istanbul Convention
1 hour ago
Zelenskiy slams Moscow as “playing with lives” of Ukrainians as mystery of downed Russian plane deepens
4 hours ago
Stoltenberg urges Hungary to approve Sweden's Nato bid
8 hours ago
Slovak PM takes softer approach in meeting with Ukrainian counterpart
8 hours ago
Case against Ukrainian investment banker sparks debate on economic security
9 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    4 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    5 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    5 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    9 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    6 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    20 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    9 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss