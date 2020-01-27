75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation marked in Poland

75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation marked in Poland
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw January 27, 2020

The 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz gathered survivors and politicians at an event overshadowed by politics – global and national.

Poland, which Nazi Germany made the location of the “final solution” – the plan to exterminate Europe’s Jews, hosted the solemn ceremony after a diplomatic row with Russia led President Andrzej Duda to skip the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem earlier this month.

But politics also resonated at the site of the former death camp, the biggest and the deadliest of several extermination camps that the Germans set up on the occupied Polish territory in the 1940s. Some 1.1mn people perished in Auschwitz, around one million of them Polish and European Jews.

We will “always nurture the memory of and guard the truth about what happened here,” Duda said in a speech at the former camp.

“Distorting the history of WWII, denying the crimes of genocide and the Holocaust as well as an instrumental use of Auschwitz to attain any given goal is tantamount to the desecration of the memory of the victims whose ashes are scattered here. The truth about the Holocaust must not die. The memory of Auschwitz must last so that such extermination is never repeated again,” Duda added.

While the speech by the Polish leader carried a universal message, it was also a swipe at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Poland and Russia have clashed over history in recent weeks in a tit-for-tat exchange that eventually led to Duda not attending the World Holocaust Forum after being denied a speaking slot there.

The event in Jerusalem was organised by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, the Yad Vashem institute of Holocaust research, and the Israeli foreign ministry in cooperation with the European Jewish Congress, which is headed by Moshe Kantor, a friend of Putin’s.

Putin spoke in Jerusalem, his speech coming under fire from historians for distorting facts about the Holocaust. Putin said, for example, that 40% of the Jews who died in the Holocaust were citizens of the Soviet Union – a stark misrepresentation of what historians agree was one-sixth of the victims. Putin did not mention Poland in his Jerusalem speech.

Not inviting Duda to speak in Jerusalem was a slap in Poland’s face. Poland lost 90% of its pre-war Jewish population of three million. The educational role of the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum – maintained and partially financed by the Polish state – is highly regarded worldwide.

Earlier, Warsaw and Moscow traded blows, accusing each other of cooperation with the Nazis prior to, and in the early stages of, World War Two. Russia is especially sensitive to Poland's highlighting the fact that the Soviet Union was an ally of Hitler's prior to the war, resulting in its invasion of Poland alongside the Germans in 1939. Moscow says that is belittling its later effort to defeat the Nazis after the two former allies turned against each other.

Politics also closed in on Duda during the event at Auschwitz. Marian Turski, a survivor of the camp, talked about the importance of standing up to defend the constitutional order and warned against the dangers of eroding democracy, which is what the Polish authorities are often accused of.

“Don't be indifferent when you see history being tweaked to serve current politics. When minorities are being discriminated against. Or when authorities try to violate the social contract," said Turski.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bne IntelliNews OUTLOOKS 2020 -- complete list and long version reports

IIF Green Weekly Insight: The Roaring Twenties

Eastern EU members “failing to address corruption effectively”, finds Transparency International

News

Leaked Italian police report says cannabis cultivation in Albania jumped 1,200% in 2019

Albania was notorious as a major producer of marijuana until a government crackdown in 2014, but an Italian police report leaked to the media shows there has been backsliding recently.

Estonia’s Fermi Energia signs MoU on developing first nuclear reactor

Fermi Energia is looking to develop Estonia's first source of nuclear energy in the 2030s, but environmental groups say it would pose “significant risks” to the environment and be economically unfeasible.

Work on Afghan stretch of Turkmenistan to India gas pipeline faces additional 6-month delay

TAPI project, also to traverse Pakistan, is going nowhere fast. Claims that Turkmen section is complete seen as highly dubious.

Foreign investors bring $1bn to Russia in 2020

Since the beginning of 2020 foreign investors have brought over $1bn into Russian funds,

Slovenian PM Sarec resigns, calls for snap elections

Former comedian Marjan Sarec said he had been unable to carry out substantial reforms at the head of a five-party minority government.

Leaked Italian police report says cannabis cultivation in Albania jumped 1,200% in 2019
10 hours ago
Estonia’s Fermi Energia signs MoU on developing first nuclear reactor
18 hours ago
Work on Afghan stretch of Turkmenistan to India gas pipeline faces additional 6-month delay
19 hours ago
Foreign investors bring $1bn to Russia in 2020
1 day ago
Slovenian PM Sarec resigns, calls for snap elections
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    5 days ago
  2. Who's who in the new Russian government
    3 days ago
  3. Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
    7 days ago
  4. Hydrogen-powered drone being developed in Hungary
    6 days ago
  5. INTERVIEW: Ukraine gas tariffs stay low, energy sector outlook improves
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    18 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    11 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    5 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss