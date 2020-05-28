A third of Russians believe that the danger of the coronavirus epidemic is exaggerated or a fiction

A third of Russians believe that the danger of the coronavirus epidemic is exaggerated or a fiction
A third of Russians (32.8%) believe that the danger of the coronavirus epidemic is exaggerated, or they consider it to be an invention of interested parties, according to a study conducted by the Higher School of Economics (HSE).
By bne IntelliNews May 28, 2020

A third of Russians (32.8%) believe that the danger of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is exaggerated, or they consider it to be an invention of interested parties, according to a study conducted by the Higher School of Economics (HSE).

A quarter of the respondents (23.2%) are sure that there is no epidemic and this is an invention of interested people; another 9.6% believe that the danger is exaggerated.

According to data from the end of May, respondents who believe that the peak of the epidemic is still ahead (25.6%) are more than those who are sure that the peak has been passed and it will decline (16.3%).

Researchers note that the behaviour of the sceptics is fundamentally different from those that see a danger. Of those who do not believe in the epidemic, 43% visit relatives and more than half (54%) go for walks. Three-quarters (74.22%) of sceptical respondents are convinced that there was no need for a self-isolation regime.

On the other hand, only 18% of those who acknowledge the epidemic visit their relatives and less than 12% meet with friends. Only 10% of those who recognise the epidemic agree with the statement that there was no need to introduce a self-isolation regime.

The proportion of Russians who have sick people amongst their friends, relatives or acquaintances has increased from 4.9% to 16.6% between April 20 and May 26.

The percentage of respondents who do not agree that a self-isolation regime was necessary has also grown in the last month: from 15.9% in early April to 32.4% by the end of May. The number of those who advocate tightening the restrictions also decreased in the same period and by May 26 amounted to 18.4%.

Most of the respondents (56%) support the removal of restrictions, of which 35.6% believe that they should have been removed earlier.

By the end of May, despite the self-isolation lockdown 46.2% of Russians went to work, and had visited a grocery shop (81.2%) or a pharmacy (56.5%).

In the month since the end of April, the proportion of people who go for a walk has tripled - from 12.3 to 38.7%. The number of those who meet with friends has grown in a similar way - from 6.7 to 21%.

The lockdown is also having an increasing effect on incomes. A third of respondents in late May said that incomes remained at the same level, down from 59.4% in March. Of those who have seen their incomes fall, a third (31.8%) say they have fallen significantly. However, since the beginning of April, the number of people who had completely lost their income decreased from 23.7 to 13.5% in May.

According to the study, the Southern Federal District leads the survey by the percentage of people who consider the epidemic a fabrication - 41.1%. More than 60% of the district respondents believe that there should be less restrictions during the epidemic and that the restrictions should have been removed earlier (42.7%). At the same time, the region is in second place in terms of the number of respondents who either completely lost their income or had it decrease significantly - 52.1%. Most of the respondents who faced a significant decrease in income or completely lost it were in the North Caucasus Federal District (53.8%).

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s VTB trapped in a London lockdown until 2024

Russian retail sales down by a quarter year on year in April, as unemployment soars

Russian policy veteran Kudrin urges seizing of the COVID moment for visionary reform

News

Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions

PM Mateusz Morawiecki says Poland has controlled the pandemic much more effectively than some of the world's richest countries, as he relaxes restrictions on shops, restaurants and public gatherings.

Tajikistan: Arrests spark fresh unrest in Pamirs

Government troops are rumoured to have been dispatched to quell the trouble.

Obtained records ‘show Azerbaijan foreign minister’s son bought lavish Trump Place apartments in Manhattan’

Report says “it is not clear how” young Emin Mammadyarov could pay huge sums for luxury units.

Romania to break nuke plant expansion agreement with Chinese partner

State-controlled nuclear energy producer Nuclearelectrica will begin talks to terminate the agreement signed with China's CGN on the construction of two new reactors at the Cernavoda.

Tensions between Bosnia, Montenegro and Serbia rise over closed borders

After declaring itself coronavirus free, Montenegro plans to open its borders — but not to neighbours Serbia or Bosnia, which claim the decision is linked to the dispute between the government in Podgorica and the Serbian Orthodox church.

Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
15 hours ago
Tajikistan: Arrests spark fresh unrest in Pamirs
16 hours ago
Obtained records ‘show Azerbaijan foreign minister’s son bought lavish Trump Place apartments in Manhattan’
16 hours ago
Romania to break nuke plant expansion agreement with Chinese partner
1 day ago
Tensions between Bosnia, Montenegro and Serbia rise over closed borders
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    8 days ago
  2. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    2 days ago
  3. US ire on horizon as Venezuelan navy told to escort Iranian tankers bringing fuel relief
    7 days ago
  4. North Macedonia ranks 2nd in Europe for quality of mobile services finds Germany’s Connect
    13 days ago
  5. Raw feelings in Turkmenistan as Berdimuhamedov pays 3.51 to the dollar
    6 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    8 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    22 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  4. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira’s past 7. Now don’t be a tough guy Erdogan, don’t be a fool!
    26 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss