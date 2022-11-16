After night of confusion, missile that struck Poland now reported to be Ukrainian

After night of confusion, missile that struck Poland now reported to be Ukrainian
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda (pictured) and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened a meeting of the country’s National Security Bureau on November 15. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw November 16, 2022

New details are starting to emerge about an incident in Poland near the border with Ukraine that took place on November 15, with US officials now saying it was “unlikely” the missiles that reportedly hit a Polish farm, killing two people, were fired from Russia or were Russian.

Early reports suggested that the explosion in the village of Przewodów was caused by Russian missiles that went off course over Ukraine. Russia hit Ukraine with an estimated 100 missiles on November 15, targeting civilian infrastructure in an attack that followed Russian troops' withdrawal from the key city of Kherson, a major setback for the Kremlin.

Those early reports appeared to have been contravened by the latest intelligence from the US, however, based on the trajectory of the missiles.

“Initial findings suggest missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missile,” AP reported in the early hours of November 16, citing “US officials”.

The US and Nato also said last night that it was too early to determine the nature of the incident and urged caution.

US President Joe Biden, who is in Bali, Indonesia, for a G20 summit, said that it was “unlikely that [the missile] was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.”

G20 leaders held emergency talks over the missile strike on Tuesday. Nato's council is to hold emergency talks on the incident on Wednesday at the request of Poland.

Polish authorities said on November 15 that they were investigating the incident and have not commented on the latest information coming out of U.S. services as of this morning.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened a meeting of the country’s National Security Bureau on November 15, looking into the possibility of triggering Nato’s Article 4. 

The article covers consultations between the alliance’s member states “whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened”.

Before the latest intelligence emerged from Washington, Poland had said it was raising the readiness of some of its army units.

Poland’s foreign affairs ministry had also summoned Russia’s ambassador to present an “immediate and detailed explanation” of the incident, which, it said at the time, was caused by a “Russian-made missile”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s GDP growth eases to 4.4% y/y in Q3

Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland

Russian missiles reportedly stray over Polish border, killing two

News

Russia rains down 100 missiles on Ukraine in largest ever attack on energy infrastructure

Russia relentlessly launched 100 missiles at 11 Ukrainian regions on the afternoon of November 15, just days after the war-torn country celebrated the liberation of Kherson.

Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland

Instant storm of reaction after two Russian missiles were reported to have gone off course over Ukraine and hit a Polish village, killing two people. It was later reported that they were in fact Ukrainian missiles.

Moldova suffers electricity blackout after Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

Electricity supplies were cut off across much of Moldova after a power line that supplies the country was disconnected.

Russia expected to extend the Istanbul grain deal as the expiration deadline looms

Russia is expected to extend the Istanbul grain deal signed in July but due to expire on November 17, after it won concessions on some sanctions and an ammonia pipeline running through Ukraine was turned back on, the FT reported on November 15.

Russian missiles reportedly stray over Polish border, killing two

Polish government calls urgent meeting of the country’s National Security Bureau.

Russia rains down 100 missiles on Ukraine in largest ever attack on energy infrastructure
10 hours ago
Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland
10 hours ago
Moldova suffers electricity blackout after Russian missile strikes on Ukraine
11 hours ago
Russia expected to extend the Istanbul grain deal as the expiration deadline looms
11 hours ago
Russian missiles reportedly stray over Polish border, killing two
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. TEHRAN BLOG: Iran takes aim at ‘gambler’ and ‘political dwarf’ Aliyev as Azerbaijan tensions simmer
    5 days ago
  2. Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland
    10 hours ago
  3. Russia’s VTB brings down the curtains in London on its “100+year history”
    7 days ago
  4. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  5. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    26 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    14 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    16 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    26 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss