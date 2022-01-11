Albania hires Jones International to boost cybersecurity after data leak

Albania hires Jones International to boost cybersecurity after data leak
Albanian PM Edi Rama at the signing of a cybersecurity agreement with Jones International.
By bne IntelliNews January 11, 2022

The Albanian government has agreed to hire US-based Jones International to improve its cybersecurity after a serious data leak involving thousands of people’s personal and salary information. 

Personal and salary data for 637,138 Albanian citizens, over one-fifth of the country’s population, was leaked online at the end of December. The data breach followed another massive leak of personal data ahead of the April 25, 2021 general election to the ruling Socialist Party, raising serious concerns about the security of Albanians’ personal data. 

Prosecutors are investigating the leak, but in the meantime Tirana has signed an agreement with Jones, headed by retired general and former White House national security adviser James Logan Jones, to strengthen the security of digital systems in the country, a government statement said.

There are also plans to set up a National Cyber ​​Defence Centre, which will also be useful for Nato, of which Albania is a member, Prime Minister Edi Rama said at the signing ceremony. 

“[T]he issue here is not simply to build a set of security systems, but to build a comprehensive security system, which in turn has the potential to provide added value to Nato,” Rama said.

“Recently we had a serious event, the leak of some personal data related to the salaries of employees in the Republic of Albania, an event that has happened in all the most developed countries, but that also gives us a lesson that it is not only anonymous cyber-attacks from which we must be protected, but also attacks from within, by infiltrators,” the prime minister added. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Heavy EU spending failed to improve rule of law in Western Balkans

Albanian police use tear gas to disperse protest at opposition Democrats’ HQ

Spread of Omicron pushes coronavirus infections to all-time highs in parts of Southeast Europe

Tech

Two investment funds buy Bulgarian IT company Chaos

Chao will merge with Enscape with a view to creating a global leader in the 3D visualisation and design workflow software sectors.

Facebook takes down Polish far-right political party Konfederacja’s page

Decision attacked for curbing freedom of speech and could revive discussion on regulating big tech presence in Poland.

Internet blackouts amid Kazakhstan crisis ‘knock 13.4% off Bitcoin hashrate’

Fortune magazine says impact answers question of how much of the cryptocurrency is produced “using super-dirty coal” in the Central Asian country.

Publicis Groupe takes over Romanian software company Tremend

Founded by two Romanian entrepreneurs, Tremend is one of the fastest-growing and largest independent software engineering companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

Slovenian software firm Better signs contract with five London hospitals

London hospitals to get access to Better's digital healthcare platform that allows them to share information.

Two investment funds buy Bulgarian IT company Chaos
18 hours ago
Facebook takes down Polish far-right political party Konfederacja’s page
5 days ago
Internet blackouts amid Kazakhstan crisis ‘knock 13.4% off Bitcoin hashrate’
6 days ago
Publicis Groupe takes over Romanian software company Tremend
6 days ago
Slovenian software firm Better signs contract with five London hospitals
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    4 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    6 days ago
  3. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    7 days ago
  4. Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
    5 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    8 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    4 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    26 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    6 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    7 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss