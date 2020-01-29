Albania plans Eurobond issue of up to €600mn this year

Albania plans a Eurobond issue of up to €600mn in 2020 with a maturity of seven to 10 years, the finance ministry announced.

The last time Albania issued Eurobonds was in 2018 when it sold €500mn with maturity of seven years and a coupon of 3.50%.

The funds will be used by the government to cover its financing needs and manage debt liabilities proactively.

The transaction is in line with the country’s medium term debt management strategy.

Albania is currently seeking lead managers to organise the issue. Technical’s bids will be opened by February 5, the ministry said on January 27.