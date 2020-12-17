Albania’s Kastrati group reportedly in talks to acquire Tirana airport

Albania’s Kastrati Group is reportedly in negotiations to acquire Tirana airport from Chinese investors, local media reported on December 16.

Tirana International Airport (TIA) is currently the only active airport in Albania and has been operated by Hong Kong-based investment and asset management company China Everbright Limited (CEL) since October 2016.

Kastrati Group is in negotiations to buy the shares of Chinese-owned Real Fortress Private Limited, which owns 100% of the shares of TIA, Monitor.al reported.

Monitor learned that the parties are in negotiations and the transaction is expected to be completed within the next week.

Kastrati is the largest group in the country. Its activities include sales of oil and fuel, but in recent years it has diversified its operations, mainly in insurance, the construction and tourism sector. The group is also known for the government’s favourable approach to their projects.

In 2019, the group's annual turnover totaled about €730mn, marking the best historical year, after an increase in revenue of about 5%.