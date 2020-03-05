Albania’s net electricity production plunges 39.1% in 2019

Albania’s net electricity production plunges 39.1% in 2019
Available electricity, net domestic production, gross import and export.
By bne IntelliNews March 5, 2020

Net domestic production of electricity in Albania totalled 5,208 GWh in 2019 down by 39.1% from a year earlier, statistics institute data showed on March 5.

Albania is almost entirely dependent on hydropower for its electricity, and thus the amount of power produced can vary widely from one season to another depending on the weather. This has knock-on effects for the country’s GDP growth as when hydropower production is low, Albania is unable to export electricity and has to pay for imports instead. 

During 2019, the decrease of electricity production caused an increase of gross imports of electric power by about 1.8 times and decrease of gross exports by about 3.5 times, compared to 2018.

The consumption of electricity totaled 5,960 GWh in 2019 up 1.8% year on year. Of them, household consumption accounted for 2,750 GWh up from 2,682 GWh in 2018.

Public hydropower plants accounted for 57.2 % of the total net domestic production, while independent power producers accounted for  42.3%, the institute said.

Albania is seeking to diversify away from hydropower to other renewable sources such as solar, but this is at an early stage. Other electricity producers from renewable sources generated just 0.5% of the total net domestic production.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CONFERENCE CALL: Passion and pragmatism in the Western Balkans

European Commission says Albania and North Macedonia ready to launch EU accession talks

Albania takes one step forward, two steps back towards the EU

Data

Ukraine international reserves grew by 1.3% m/m in February

Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.3% month on month, or by $330mn, to $26.623bn in February, according to the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

CEE monthly bond wrap: CIS bond market off to a strong start in 2020

Bond markets in emerging Europe were off to a strong start in January but the impact of the coronavirus was already visible by February as bond issues began to drop off.

Romania’s retail sales defy expectations and rise by 11% y/y in January

The retail sales volume index in Romania increased by 11.1% y/y in January — exactly when retail sales were expected to slightly ease, but instead achieved the highest annual increase in nearly two years.

Russia’s IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index fell slightly in February but composite index remains in the black

The services sector has been consistently growing in the last few years as an increasingly large part of the economy goes online and, since December 2019, real incomes have started to grow again.

Czech economy saw weakest growth last year since 2016, growth expected to slow in 2020

The growth of the Czech economy posted the weakest figures since 2016, down to 2.4% year-on-year in 2019 from 2.8% in 2018, driven by the domestic demand, according to the Czech Statistics Office (CSO) report published on January 3.

Ukraine international reserves grew by 1.3% m/m in February
5 hours ago
CEE monthly bond wrap: CIS bond market off to a strong start in 2020
3 days ago
Romania’s retail sales defy expectations and rise by 11% y/y in January
4 days ago
Russia’s IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index fell slightly in February but composite index remains in the black
4 days ago
Czech economy saw weakest growth last year since 2016, growth expected to slow in 2020
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    1 day ago
  2. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    5 days ago
  3. First three cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Czech Republic
    6 days ago
  4. Iran’s “advisory center in northern Syria” reportedly issued veiled threat to Turkish forces
    4 days ago
  5. Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk
    7 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    21 days ago
  2. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    1 day ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    17 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    5 days ago
  5. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss