Albanian ex-interior minister jailed in drug trafficking case

Albanian ex-interior minister jailed in drug trafficking case
Saimir Tahiri was interior minister when a massive clean-up operation was launched at Lazarat, Europe’s so-called “marijuana mountain”.
By bne IntelliNews February 7, 2022

Former Albanian Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri has been jailed for three years and four months for abuse of office over links with a drug-trafficking group by the country's special anti-corruption court on February 4.

Tahiri, Albania's longest-serving interior minister, held the post in a previous government of Prime Minister Edi Rama from 2013 to 2017, during which time a massive clean-up operation was launched at Lazarat, Europe’s so-called “marijuana mountain” in south Albania.

Drug trafficking has been one of the biggest obstacles to Albania's ambition to win accession to the European Union.

The Special Appeals Court for Corruption and Organised Crime announced that the decision of the First Instance Court in Tirana dated September 19, 2019 will stay in force, with the change that Tahiri will be sent to prison and not given probation.

In 2019, Tahiri was found not guilty of other charges related to drug trafficking and participation in a criminal group by the First Instance Court despite sensational wiretapped recordings of conversations between Moisi Habilaj and another drug trafficker, Sabaudin Celajt, revealed by Italian media on in October 2017, that showed that both spoke with a powerful politician, assumed to be Tahiri. 

The execution of the appeal court’s decision starts immediately and will be carried out in an ordinary security prison.

“I am morally calm, I have never broken the law, I loved every day of my work, I am happy that I did my duty as best I could,” Tahiri said in a Facebook post. “It’s just injustice,” he said.

The Court of Appeals decided to order a re-trial of Tahiri in June 2020 due to procedural violations by the Special Anti Corruption Prosecution Office (SPAK) while filing charges against Tahiri.

Tahiri’s name has been linked with two brothers, both suspected drug traffickers, one of whom, Habilaj, was arrested in Italy in 2017. Tahiri admitted they are his distant cousins, but denied all charges against him.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Celebrities and politicians post videos to support folk-dancing Kosovan teacher

Withdrawal of pandemic support could create ‘perfect storm’ for corporate distress

Albanian president says public debt at “very worrying” 84% of GDP

News

EU courts Azerbaijan to raise gas exports

Commissioner Kadri Simson praises Azerbaijan as 'reliable partner' and says EU seeks to raise imports from 8 bcm to 10 bcm.

Montenegro’s government toppled after weeks of political stalemate

The government was toppled in a 43-11 vote in favour of the no-confidence motion, filed by a junior government partner.

Poland’s state audit body says was target of mass spyware attack

NIK targeted by spyware after announcing probes into the cancelled mail-in vote presidential election and the Ministry of Justice’s alleged misuse of funds to buy Pegasus spyware.

USA claims Russia planning false flag operation

The USA has accused Russia of planning to stage a mock video depicting a Ukrainian attack in order to justify an invasion of Ukraine. The Pentagon was unable to provide evidence supporting its assertion, arguing that it had to protect its sources.

Lukashenko plans to acquire Russian military equipment

During a meeting with Russia’s defence minister Sergey Shoigu, Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus was planning to acquire Russian military equipment in the near future.

EU courts Azerbaijan to raise gas exports
10 hours ago
Montenegro’s government toppled after weeks of political stalemate
15 hours ago
Poland’s state audit body says was target of mass spyware attack
15 hours ago
USA claims Russia planning false flag operation
21 hours ago
Lukashenko plans to acquire Russian military equipment
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  2. Russia left reeling after tangling with Irish fishermen
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine – no war today, and probably none in future
    8 days ago
  4. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    11 days ago
  5. Wagner Group reportedly moving Russian mercenaries out of Africa, ready for Ukraine
    6 days ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    11 days ago
  2. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    1 month ago
  3. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    15 days ago
  4. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    28 days ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss