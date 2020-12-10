Albanian interior minister resigns over police killing of 25-year-old man

By bne IntelliNews December 10, 2020

Albanian Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj resigned on December 10 amid protests triggered by a tragic incident, in which a policeman killed a 25-year-old man in Tirana two days earlier.

Klodian Rasha, was reportedly killed in Tirana’s Lapraka neighborhood on December 8 when Albania celebrated Youth Day, after he disobeyed a police order to stop. The state police claimed that the young man was armed and was “committing suspect actions”.

“My decision comes as a person and as a parent who shares the pain with the parents and family of Klodian Rasha,” Lleshaj said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“I want to say to all police officers to feel proud of their uniform and the sacrifice. The case of murder of Klodian Rasha was a tragic exception,” PM Edi Rama commented after he accepted Lleshaj's resignation.

The police officer who killed Rasha was arrested following the incident and has been accused of homicide committed in excessive self-defense.

Protests by angry citizens over Rasha's killing, which continued for the second day, turned violent on December 10. Demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails and stones and set fire to anything they found on the streets. Police reacted by using tear gas and water canon to disperse the crowd, Albanian Daily News reported.

The latest protest created traffic chaos. The protestors hailed the news of Lleshaj's resignation, but continued to throw torches at the police. According to the police, nine officers were injured of whom three sustained serious injuries and were transferred to hospital. There was no information about injured protestors.

The protest took place despite the government ban on gatherings due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Albania opens third tender for Vlora airport

The Albanian government has launched a third tender for the construction of Vlora airport, Infrastructure Minister Belinda Balluku announced on November 23. The previous two tenders failed. The ... more

Albanian students protest against online teaching

Albanian students have urged the Committee of Anti-Covid Experts to re-evaluate the decision to conduct university learning online, local media reported on November 3. The new academic year ... more

Albanian PM warns of second lockdown if measures are not respected

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama once again urged people to respect anti-coronavirus measures on October 19, emphasising that otherwise the country will face a second lockdown. The country is ... more

Most Read

  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    3 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    6 days ago
  5. The Snapback: Russia and EM markets see massive inflows
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    17 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    11 days ago
  4. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  5. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss