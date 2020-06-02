All Armenia-based airlines banned from flying to EU after raising of safety concerns

Not good news for Zvartnots International Airport west of Yerevan.
By bne IntelIiNews June 2, 2020

The European Union has forbidden all Armenia-based airlines from flying to the bloc under latest changes made to a list of unsafe carriers.

The EU has raised concerns about the country’s regulatory oversight of its airline industry.

European Transport Commissioner Adina Valean released a June 2 statement in Brussels, stating that the EU “stands ready to cooperate and invest in Armenia to improve its aviation safety”.

The EU blacklist was first drawn up in 2006 with more than 90 airlines, mainly from Africa. The ban applies to passenger and cargo carriers from countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia and Sudan.

The list is usually updated twice a year. It is based on deficiencies found during checks at European airports, carriers’ use of antiquated aircraft and an assessment of shortcomings of non-EU airline regulators.

In July last year, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinian spoke of the importance to the country of creating a new flagship airline. Previous national carriers Armenian Airlines and the later Armavia both fell into financial difficulties and shut down.

New airline Armenia Airways in June last year launched operations with a Yerevan-Tehran service.

