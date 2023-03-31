Allegro posts PLN1.92bn net loss in 2022 due to Czech write-downs

Allegro posts PLN1.92bn net loss in 2022 due to Czech write-downs
Allegro bought Mall and WeDo for €975mn in 2021, in one of the largest transactions in Central and Eastern Europe that year. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw March 31, 2023

Warsaw-listed online retailer Allegro posted a net loss of PLN1.92bn (€410mn) in 2022, a changeover from a net profit of PLN1.1bn the previous year, the company said in a market filing on March 30.

The loss was primarily due to write-downs of Allegro’s Czech acquisitions, the online retailer Mall Group and courier services company WeDo, totalling PLN2.3bn in Q3 2022. 

Allegro bought Mall and WeDo for €975mn in 2021, in one of the largest transactions in Central and Eastern Europe that year. Allegro has now almost written off half the value of its acquisitions.

That said, Allegro’s stocks surged on the Warsaw Stock Exchange as last year’s results showed the group’s revenues jumped 70% to PLN9bn while adjusted Ebitda reached PLN2.15bn, a gain of 4% versus 2021.

Allegro’s shares rose nearly 14% to PLN29.76 as trading closed on the Warsaw bourse on March 31.

In Q4, Allegro's revenue increased 93% y/y to PLN3.1bn, while the net profit fell 10% y/y to PLN180mn, which was below the consensus of PLN271.8mn. 

The company’s adjusted Ebitda increased 33% y/y to PLN668.3mn, just over the consensus line of PLN667.2mn. 

Meanwhile, the gross sales value (GMV) – the total value of goods traded on the platform – grew 14% y/y to PLN14.4bn in the fourth quarter. GMV also grew 15.9% to PLN49.4bn in 2022 overall. 

The number of active buyers increased by 560,000 in y/y terms to over 14mn in the fourth quarter. The average GMV value per active buyer grew 11.3% y/y to PLN3,500.

Allegro has also announced it will be publishing quarterly results forecasts with the first forecast – for Q1 2023 – assuming a growth of 13%-14% in GMV and a 20%-22% expansion in revenues.

The company also said it is planning to launch a branded platform Allegro.cz in the Czech Republic.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OECD predicts Czech economy to flatline this year

DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?

Poland demands EU action to reduce impact of Ukrainian grain glut on CEE markets

Tech

Russian Post makes its first loss in nine years of $350mn due to sanctions

Pochta Rossii (Russian Post) reported its first loss in nine years of RUB27.2bn ($353mn) at the end of 2022, RBC reported on March 30.

Estonia launches groundbreaking digital vehicle registration system

Estonia is reportedly the first country to have a fully digital vehicle registration system.

Serbia to take business registrations online despite cyberattack

Belgrade announces company registrations to be taken online the day after DDoS attack hit business registry website.

Turkey clones Iran’s ‘kamikaze’ drones

Analysts say the Azab is a “replica” of the Shahed-136 that Russia uses to attack Ukraine.

Big Uzbek fintech Uzum to launch grocery delivery service, conduct IPO

Company says it is negotiating with some of the Middle East’s largest international investment funds, with plans to raise $300mn by the end of the year.

Russian Post makes its first loss in nine years of $350mn due to sanctions
4 days ago
Estonia launches groundbreaking digital vehicle registration system
5 days ago
Serbia to take business registrations online despite cyberattack
5 days ago
Turkey clones Iran’s ‘kamikaze’ drones
6 days ago
Big Uzbek fintech Uzum to launch grocery delivery service, conduct IPO
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    3 days ago
  2. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    4 days ago
  3. DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?
    3 days ago
  4. Central Asia ‘washing machine’ sales that help Russia repair tanks may spark EU crackdown
    6 days ago
  5. More than 5.5mn Ukrainian refugees have fled to Russia from Ukraine, survey finds half of refugees with no intention of going home
    5 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    13 days ago
  2. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    29 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    22 days ago
  4. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    3 days ago
  5. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss