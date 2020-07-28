Amazon to expand in Poland’s Lodz region, add 500 jobs

US online retail behemoth Amazon will create 500 new jobs in central Poland’s Lodz region, as it will expand its logistic centre there, local authorities said on July 27.

Amazon is currently building a logistic centre in Lodz – Poland’s third-largest city of nearly 680,000 people – that will occupy 40,000 square metres (sqm). The company plans, however, to add another 33,000 sqm to the project and advertise for 500 new jobs accordingly.

Upon completion, the Lodz investment will be the ninth logistics centre in Poland since Amazon began its operation in the country in 2014. The centre is expected to launch in August with the expansion to follow in the next 12 months.

Across Poland, Amazon employs some 16,000 people in its logistic centres as well as tech and web technology offices in Gdansk and Warsaw.

"Amazon has decided to continue its investments in the Lodz region, plans to expand its logistics centre and offer 500 new jobs. This investment is of special significance since it is being carried out in a very difficult period, during the coronavirus epidemic, when many companies reduce their employment, cut wages and halt new projects," Lodz mayor Hanna Zdanowska said, according to PAP.