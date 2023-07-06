Ameriabank received four sustainable finance awards from Global Finance

Ameriabank, a leading financial institution in Armenia, has been recognised for its environmental and social sustainability financing achievements. The accolades were presented at the third annual Sustainable Finance Awards organised by Global Finance magazine in London.

Ameriabank has been named the Best Bank in Sustainable Finance in Armenia for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. Additionally, the bank was honoured in three other regional categories for its exceptional leadership in sustainability initiatives across Central and Eastern Europe. Armeriabank received four awards "Best Bank in Sustainable Finance in Armenia 2023," "Best Bank in Sustainable Finance in Armenia 2023," "Outstanding Leadership in Sustainable Project Finance in Central & Eastern Europe 2023," "Outstanding Leadership in Green Bonds in Central & Eastern Europe 2023," and "Outstanding Leadership in Transition/Sustainability Linked Loans in Central & Eastern Europe 2023."

The Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards recognise and celebrate organisations that demonstrate leadership and innovation in funding initiatives to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and foster a more sustainable future for humanity. Winners and honorees were selected based on various evaluation criteria, including governance policies, goals, and measurable environmental and social sustainability financing accomplishments.