Analyst warns more than 100 kamikaze drones in development around world

Analyst warns more than 100 kamikaze drones in development around world
A drone exercise in desert lands of Iran's northern Semnan province. / Bahareh Asadi, snn.ir, cc-by-sa 4.0.
By Will Conroy in Prague November 7, 2022

In just five years, the number of countries manufacturing and exporting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or kamikaze drones, has exploded, warns a Carnegie analyst who has examined “the larger geopolitical shift  behind Iran’s drone sales to Russia”.

In 2017, nine countries were developing or manufacturing 26 models of loitering drone munitions, but more than 100 models are in development or production in at least 24 countries today, pointed out Steven Feldstein, a senior fellow in the democracy, conflict and governance programme at the Carnegie Endownment for International Peace think tank.

Feldstein said: “The implications of this expansion are unsettling. In part, it is an indication of larger geopolitical fractures, as emerging states leverage digital technology and sophisticated weaponry to compete for influence and power. Many of the new entrants pay scant regard to liberal norms or international humanitarian law.

“While manufacturers from the United States, Europe, and other democracies must contend with regulatory restrictions that limit which government clients they can sell [military drones] to, Turkey faces fewer constraints, and Iran faces none at all. As a result, civilian casualties linked to drones are increasing precipitously.”

On November 5, Iran's foreign minister for the first time conceded Tehran had sent military UAVs to Moscow—but he claimed it was just a small number that were delivered prior to Russia’s late February invasion of Ukraine.

"We provided a limited number of drones to Russia many months prior to the Ukraine war," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Tehran.

His words brought an angry response from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. On his Telegram channel, he accused Iran of lying "even in this confession", noting that Ukraine was shooting down around 10 Iranian drones every day, despite Iran saying it had only supplied Russia with a small number.

Zelenskiy warned Iran its support for Russia would backfire, saying: "We know for sure that Iranian instructors taught Russian terrorists how to use drones, and Tehran is generally silent about it.

"And if Iran continues lying about the obvious, it means that the world will make even more efforts to investigate the terrorist cooperation between the Russian and Iranian regimes and what Russia is paying Iran for such cooperation.

"There will be no such thing in the modern world that any of the terrorists or their accomplices will remain unpunished."

Russia has used Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, with a maximum range of 2,500 kilometres (1,550 miles) to hit critical infrastructure sites across Ukraine. Consequently, rolling blackouts and electricity use restrictions have been imposed just as the cold winter weather arrives.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Photos of ‘hijab-less girlfriend’ reportedly put Iranian industry minister in hot water

bneGREEN: No fairness but some hope at COP27

Shocking videos of beatings go viral in seventh week of Iran protests, ‘national treasure’ professor released

News

Situation in northern Kosovo tense as Serbs abandon state institutions

Serbs formally resigned from state institutions en masse at a rally in Mitrovica North, in protest against Pristina’s insistence on enforcing new rules on car number plates.

Photos of ‘hijab-less girlfriend’ reportedly put Iranian industry minister in hot water

Images spark debate over double standards in country riven by protests sparked by police custody death of woman said to have breached Islamic dress code.

Slovak president sets date for referendum on early election

Constitutional Court ruled that first question asking whether citizens wish the current cabinet to resign is unconstitutional.

Bulgaria’s parliament approves long-delayed military aid to Ukraine

In rare moment of unity, most of the parties in Bulgaria's fragmented new parliament backed decision to provide military aid to Ukraine.

EU announces €1bn in grants for Western Balkans, affirms support for enlargement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and top EU officials stress commitment to bringing six Western Balkan countries into the EU.

Situation in northern Kosovo tense as Serbs abandon state institutions
6 hours ago
Photos of ‘hijab-less girlfriend’ reportedly put Iranian industry minister in hot water
1 day ago
Slovak president sets date for referendum on early election
2 days ago
Bulgaria’s parliament approves long-delayed military aid to Ukraine
3 days ago
EU announces €1bn in grants for Western Balkans, affirms support for enlargement
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    5 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    6 days ago
  4. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago
  5. Sanctions unleash a tsunami of Russian M&A deals
    5 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    5 days ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    29 days ago
  3. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    26 days ago
  4. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    7 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago

Reports

Dismiss