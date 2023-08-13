As many as 65 children died in Uzbekistan after taking Indian cough syrup officials reveal

As many as 65 children in Uzbekistan died after being given the Indian cough and cold syrup "Doc-1 Max", a representative of the Uzbek Supreme Court said on August 11. Officials in the country have previously only referred to around 20 victims.

A criminal case centred on the deaths caused by the contaminated medicine began on August 11 in Uzbekistan. The court heard that 21 people, all Uzbek citizens apart from one citizen of India, who is the director of Quramax Medikal, were being held in the case.

Charges pressed include tax evasion, the production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation for sale or sale of substandard or falsified medicines or medical products, abuse of office, negligence, forgery and bribery.

In December 2022, the cough syrup Doc-1 Max, produced by Indian company Marion Biotech, was associated with the deaths of at least 20 children in Uzbekistan.

The Indian regulator later cancelled the manufacturing licence of Marion Biotech, which exported the medicines to Uzbekistan, and arrested some of its employees.