Attractions in Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan establish Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts

The leaders of three prominent mountain resorts, Rosa Khutor in Russia, Shymbulak in Kazakhstan and Amirsay in Uzbekistan, have joined efforts to establish a Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts.
The parties involved in the alliance will establish a platform for the strategic development of domestic tourism within the Eurasian region.
They will also work together to promote the growth of Eurasian mountain resorts, facilitate professional networking and showcase the best practices and brands of leading mountain resorts in the industry.
“The aim of this agreement is to create a tourist mountain route that connects the three resorts, thus accelerating the development of domestic tourism within the Eurasian region. The memorandum also entails the organization and hosting of various events such as the Mountain Resorts Festival and the ‘Mountains of Eurasia’ awards, along with other initiatives like the Eurasian Active Journalists Club, the Eurasian Association of Hiking Trails, and the Alliance’s Calendar of Major Sports and Music Festivals,” a joint statement by the three resorts said.
The headquarters of the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts will be in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The alliance is open to other countries and participants who are interested in joining their collaborative effort.
