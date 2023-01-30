Babis pledges to continue fighting after election defeat

Babis pledges to continue fighting after election defeat
Andrej Babis back in winning days. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera January 30, 2023

Petr Pavel's decisive victory in the Czech presidential race, where he registered 58.3% of the vote in the runoff against opposition leader Andrej Babis, has raised questions over the populist billionaire’s political future and that of his political vehicle, the ANO party, which he founded in 2011 and of which he is the undisputed leader.  

But Babis and his top lieutenants at ANO – which has not won a clear victory since the parliamentary elections in 2017 – have been quick to reject charges that the party and its leader were on the way out.

After his defeat Babis called on his voters “to give the same amount of votes to ANO at the parliamentary elections in 2025”. He added that ANO, which he refers to as a “movement” of disenfranchised citizens, “is the only one [political subject] which helps people and is here for them. And you can count on me. I will keep on helping you,” he said.

Babis’ words were echoed by Radek Vondracek, one of ANO’s deputy chairmen in a discussion on Czech Radio. Vondracek called Babis’ support from 2.4mn voters, 41.3% of the electorate , “motivating” and an “election potential”. If achieved in parliamentary elections in 2025 “it would mean a wholly different position of ANO in the Chamber of Deputies”, where it is already by far the strongest political formation with 72 deputies.   

Patrik Nacher, who led ANO to a vote of nearly 20% in last year's municipal elections in Prague, where it is usually weak, posted that “from the mid-term perspective we now have honest work of the parliamentary opposition ahead of us”. Moreover, “from the long-term perspective,” he sees the job “to increase coalition potential” as the “main task for ANO”. 

There are several combinations that could be on Nacher’s mind in terms of increasing coalition potential. There could be the much-feared alliance of ANO with the far-right SPD party, whose leaders did not openly back Babis in the race, but whose electorate seems to have largely done so, perhaps attracted by Babis making “peace” in Ukraine and negotiations with the Kremlin one of his central messages.

Another combination could be continued flirting with the neoliberal ODS of Prime Minister Petr Fiala, which would break-up the SPOLU bloc of three centre-right parties. This is something Nacher has already tried in Prague with a plan to build a new city government with SPOLU, though the attempt eventually failed.  The two parties also backed Babis’ controversial tax reform in late 2020 that largely benefited high earners and weakened public finances.

The role of the war in Ukraine proved to have been one of the most important aspects of the election campaign. As Yurii Panchenko, a co-editor of European Pravda, a news outlet focusing on the European integration of Ukraine, observed,  “the current elections in the Czech Republic have become essentially a referendum on the foreign policy of the country. And the vast majority of voters voted for continuing support for Ukraine.”

The elections can also be seen more generally as a referendum on the position of Czechia towards the EU and Nato. In this sense, Babis’ aggressive strategy of painting Pavel as a “warmonger” backfired and actually strengthened the former general, who was backed by a much more diverse electorate than Babis, including not just centre-right and liberal voters, but also ANO voters and those who voted for parties that didn’t make it past the 5% threshold to enter parliament.

However, as Vondracek dryly observed, the election also outlined the potential of ANO in parliamentary politics, as Babis managed to attract a more radical electorate from SPD ranks. If ANO repeated such a feat before the parliamentary elections in 2025, consolidating the far-right electorate with its more centrist or centre-left voters, this could make it a clear favourite.

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Pavel wins landslide victory in Czech presidential election

Polarising presidential campaign will leave a mark on Czech politics

VISEGRAD BLOG: When Eastern European states speak out they are now listened to

News

Orban sparks storm by saying Ukraine is a 'no man's land'

Orban also told foreign journalists that he did "definitely not" want to stay in the EU, but was forced to do so because of Hungary’s trade links with the bloc.

S&P downgrades Hungary's rating to 'BBB-'

Rating agency warns that a significant delay or shortfall in EU funding would significantly affect forecasts for economic growth, fiscal balances, and external metrics.

Ukraine official tweets ‘Did warn you’ after drone attack in Iran

Some reports say Israel behind mission. Kyiv has previously warned Tehran there could be payback for its provision of kamikaze drones to Russia.

Council of Europe harshly criticises Estonian e-residency programme

Famous scheme has created money laundering risks because of weak background checks, says Moneyval committee.

EU urges Bosnia to introduce visa regime for Russians

EU officials want Bosnia to scrap its visa-free regime for Russian citizens, but faces opposition from pro-Russian politicians in Republika Srpska.

Orban sparks storm by saying Ukraine is a 'no man's land'
5 hours ago
S&P downgrades Hungary's rating to 'BBB-'
6 hours ago
Ukraine official tweets ‘Did warn you’ after drone attack in Iran
12 hours ago
Council of Europe harshly criticises Estonian e-residency programme
15 hours ago
EU urges Bosnia to introduce visa regime for Russians
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    5 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    6 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    7 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    19 days ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    5 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    6 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    19 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss