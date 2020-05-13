Belarus central bank cuts key rate to 8%

The National Bank of Belarus will cut its refinancing rate from the current level of 8.75% per annum to 8%.
By bne IntelliNews May 13, 2020

The National Bank of Belarus (NBB) will cut its refinancing rate from the current level of 8.75% per annum to 8% from May 20, the regulator said in statement on May 13.

The rate on overnight credit will be reduced from 9.75% to 9% per annum and that on overnight deposits from 7.75% to 7% per annum.

The next meeting on monetary policy of the NBB's board is planned for August 12, the statement reads.

Consumer prices in Belarus grew by 0.6% month on month in April, and 3.3% as against December 2019, according to the nation's statistics service Belstat.

