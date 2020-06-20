Belarus human rights watchdogs declare Lukashenko's rival political prisoner

A group of Belarusian human rights watchdogs, detained opposition candidate for president Viktor Babariko a political prisoner
By bne IntelliNews June 20, 2020

A group of Belarusian human rights watchdogs have declared detained opposition candidate for president Viktor Babariko, an outspoken critic of Belarusian authoritarian President Alexandr Lukashenko, a political prisoner.

On June 19, nine Belarusian human rights organisations described Babariko's detention earlier this week as the "continuation of a wave of repression" that started in the country right after the parliament announced the August presidential election.

Babariko's son and the head of his election team Eduard has also been detained on June 18. He was also declared a political prisoner.

On June 18, Babariko was taken in for questioning by officers of the Department for Financial Investigations at Belarusian State Control Committee (SCC). Later the same day, the SCC confirmed his detention over the investigation of his "illegal [financial] activities".

According to the SCC, around employees of Belgazprombank have also been arrested, and some of the suspects have allegedly "confessed" that they had illegally transferred hundreds of millions of dollars to Latvia via a scheme organised by Babariko.

Babariko collected 425,000 ballot signatures as of June 18, which is a record-high number for Lukashenko's rivals over the past two and a half decades. The necessary minimum is 100,000 signatures.

"The Belarusian authorities must respect fundamental freedoms and human rights, in line with Belarus’ international commitments. They must refrain from any restrictions of the rights of potential candidates, avoid any detentions of peaceful protesters, and immediately release all arbitrarily detained activists.

Reported cases of ill-treatment of persons detained for their involvement in peaceful protests, including Pavel Severinets, are extremely worrying," the European Commission’s spokesman said in a statement on June 19.

The EU also expects Belarus to officially invite the OSCE/ODIHR to monitor the elections as soon as possible.

"Safe, peaceful, free and fair elections will foster democratic development in Belarus, reinforce its sovereignty and independence, and pave the way for greater cooperation with the EU and economic prosperity for the Belarusian people." On June 3, the missions of the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union on behalf of the EU member states represented in Minsk urged the Belarusian authorities to take the measures necessary to hold a safe, peaceful, free and fair August presidential election and to ensure fundamental freedoms.

"Citizens must be allowed to peacefully express their opinions. This is why we are also concerned regarding the recent detentions of peaceful protesters and imprisonments of journalists. We recall that tangible steps taken by Belarus to respect universal fundamental freedoms, rule of law and human rights will remain key for the shaping of our future policy towards Belarus," their statement reads.

Earlier in June, leading members of the European Parliament responsible for EU-Belarus relations condemned the new wave of arrests of presidential election candidates, opposition politicians and peaceful protesters in the country, and warned Minsk about possible sanctions targeting the officials responsible for these actions.

