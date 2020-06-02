Belarus president pledges to prevent 'Maidan' during August election as thousands on streets support opposition

Belarus president pledges to prevent 'Maidan' during August election as thousands on streets support opposition
Belarusian President Lukashenko reacts strongly to threat of "Maidan" protests in August presidential election
By bne IntelIiNews June 2, 2020

Belarusia's authoritarian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has pledged to prevent Ukraine-style street protests in his country during the August presidential election.

"The goals are clear: to organise a Maidan in the run-up to the presidential election or on voting day. That was their plan. Using this meeting I would like to warn you and all people who will hear us, I want to warn all those ‘Maidan fanatics' that there will be no Maidans in Belarus," propagandist state news agency BELTA quoted Lukashenko as saying during a meeting with the KGB security service chief Valery Vakulchik on June 1.

Lukashenko, Central and Eastern Europe's longest-ruling head of state, added that "some people" want "to sell cheaply everything created not only by President Lukashenko, the authorities but also by people. This is inadmissible. I want to re-iterate, I want to tell those ‘Maidan fanatics' once again that we will do our best to keep the situation in our country stable."

In May, Lukashenko said that the authorities were not going to postpone the election due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. "Belarus is going to have the presidential election sooner. We have no reason to postpone it [due to the coronavirus]. There is no possibility to postpone the election, according to the constitution," he said.

Lukashenko told journalists last September that he is going to remain in his post "for as long as the people will trust me", as well as "for as long as I am healthy. If you are unhealthy, there's nothing for you to do as president. The main things are health and people's confidence," he said.

He added at the time that the transfer of power was not considered an option in Belarus. "Our president will be elected only by the people."

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Minsk and other major Belarusian cities gathered on May 31 to protest against Lukashenko's rule, taking part in collecting signatures in support of opposition presidential bidders. In Minsk, some 2,000 people attended a protest.

According to the Viasna human rights watchdog, which has no official registration in Belarus due to Minsk's opposition to its activities, at least 30 opposition activists were arrested across Belarus on May 31. Some of those arrested were released on the same day, the BelaPAN news agency reported.

Political tensions in Belarus have started to increase since the arrest of Sergei Tsikhanovski, a nationally known popular blogger, who is critical of the Belarusian authorities, on May 29. He was arrested while he and his supporters were collecting signatures in support of his wife’s presidential bid in the western city of Grodna.

A police officer was seen lying on the ground following a clash that occurred when people attempted to prevent what appeared to be the arbitrary arrest of the blogger. He and at least 15 other people were grabbed by a riot police squad immediately afterwards in what was widely seen as the result of a choreographed provocation, according to BelaPAN.

On June 1, four Belarusian human rights groups declared that detained Tsikhanovski was a political prisoner and demanded his immediate release.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

New coronavirus cases decline across emerging Europe but the epidemic’s not over yet

Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot

Belarus president seeks government reshuffle before August election

News

Armenia’s PM Pashinian tests positive for coronavirus

In social media broadcast, he says it's likely he contracted COVID-19 during a government meeting from a waiter wearing no gloves who brought glasses of water.

Flagship holding of Hungary’s number one oligarch wins streak of state orders during pandemic

Lorinc Meszaros’ flagship holding company Opus has won state contracts worth €96mn since the state of emergency was declared in late March.

Malta seizes $1.1bn worth of “counterfeit” Libyan dinars printed by Russian state-owned company

The US State Department has announced that Malta seized $1.1bn worth of “counterfeit” Libyan dinars that were travelling by ship to the Libyan parallel government and were printed by the Russian state-owned company Goznak.

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy declares $1mn income in 2019

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had charges of hypocrisy levelled at him after he declared an income of UAH28mn ($1mn) in his official tax return for 2019, Pravda.com.us reported on May 30.

Customs officials confiscate 70 tonnes of fine cheese smuggled into Russia from the EU

Russian authorities confiscated 70 tonnes of fine European cheeses smuggled into the country in a container and mislabelled as industrial rubber for use in the construction industry.

Armenia’s PM Pashinian tests positive for coronavirus
18 hours ago
Flagship holding of Hungary’s number one oligarch wins streak of state orders during pandemic
1 day ago
Malta seizes $1.1bn worth of “counterfeit” Libyan dinars printed by Russian state-owned company
1 day ago
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy declares $1mn income in 2019
1 day ago
Customs officials confiscate 70 tonnes of fine cheese smuggled into Russia from the EU
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    5 days ago
  2. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    8 days ago
  3. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    4 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    13 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    8 days ago
  4. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    27 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss