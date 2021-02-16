Belgian IT company Cegeka opens office in Moldova

By bne IntelliNews February 16, 2021

Belgium IT solutions provider Cegeka has opened an office in Moldova, according to a company statement.

The office will be subordinated to the Romanian office. The company has operated on the Romanian market for over 15 years and has over 600 employees in its centres in Bucharest and Iasi (the latter close to Moldova).

Five employees already work at the new location in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau. Cegeka intends to increase the number of employees to 200 in the coming years.

“The opening of the new Cegeka Service Center in Moldova will help us further grow our business in Eastern Europe. We see the new office in Chisinau as a local extension of our offices in Romania,” said Stijn Bijnens, CEO of Cegeka.

“In the coming years we want to recruit 200 people. We are looking for experts in software development, infrastructure management, cloud engineering, DevOps, automation engineering and data science,” said Tom De Vos, nearshore director at Cegeka.

“Cegeka is already an important employer in Romania today. We also want to become a popular employer in Moldova,” added De Vos.

