BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Pa! Sanctions, schmanctions!

LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Lukashenko says he may quit as president
Belarus hits EU with tit-for-tat sanctions
Russia’s Watcom shopping index stabilises but remains down by half year on year
ING: Russia de-dollarising
Russian inflation up to 4.4% in November
Ukraine’s banking sector continues recovery, but profits still lagging last year
Ukraine’s real wages up over 10% in October but have been stagnant in dollar terms for almost a year
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Public has confused opinions on resolving the Donbas conflict
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Swedish startup Juni fuses with Lithuanian fintech community
Estonian parcel robot firm Cleveron eyes €30mn state loan
Estonia’s chief auditor says €1bn in state COVID-19 loans issued haphazardly
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Central, Southeast Europe stock markets jump in anticipation of COVID-free future
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
VISEGRAD BLOG: The EU isn’t broken but its eastern members need more attention
Huawei’s economic influence in Hungary is growing
Poland maintains veto stance on €1.8 trillion of EU money despite pressure building at home and abroad
Hungarian official threatens to wage war on foreign retailers
Hungary's PM risks isolation as Poland mulls dropping EU budget veto
Poland ready to back down from veto of EU budget
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Coronacrisis to get worse before it gets better forecasts wiiw
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
EU diplomats say no chance of Bulgaria removing veto for Skopje to start EU accession talks
IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing
EU ministers fail to agree on launch of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bosnia’s main ethnic parties fight to hold onto power in local elections
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Southeast Europe’s EU members to get biggest boost from next budget and recovery funds
Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Western Balkans commit to green agenda and regional common market at Sofia summit
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Russian establishment quick to congratulate Moldova's new president-elect
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
CEE politicians highlight trade and security ties as they congratulate Biden
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3
Romanian PM resigns to smooth formation of centre-right ruling coalition
Romania’s Liberals prepare to form next government despite coming second in general election
Retail surpasses pre-crisis peak as Romanians shop instead of holiday
Serbia to tighten restrictions further as coronavirus cases reach new peaks
Slovenian PM Jansa stands alongside Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law row
BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Pa! Sanctions, schmanctions!
Borsa Istanbul takes stock of its new speculator
Turkey building 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms
Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
In Karabakh deal, as many questions as answers
Protesters flood Yerevan demanding Armenia’s “traitor” PM quit over Nagorno-Karabakh surrender
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Rising COVID-19 cases put intense pressure on CEE healthcare systems
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Iranian prosecutors pledge to pursue Trump for Soleimani killing even after he leaves White House
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
No reaction from Kazakh elites as bombshell FT report says Nazarbayev’s son in law siphoned millions from pipeline scheme
UK court freezes $5bn in assets connected to fugitive Kazakh banker Ablyazov
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
CFC joins RWC in assessing KAZ Minerals buyout offer as under-valuation
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
Download the pdf version
More...
“Sanctions on Turkey” articles have again been moving up the clickbait charts. Never mind the fact that the sanctions in question would not target the country but only individuals or individual institutions and that it would be helpful to have at least a basic discussion about the actual effectiveness of the US sanctions policy before rushing out reams of these articles.
Over its four years, the Trump administration has imposed sanctions at a record-shattering tempo of around three a day. Companies, individuals and even oil tankers have been slapped with the measure, Bloomberg reported on December 9.
“They’ve used these instruments, tariffs, export controls as a one-two-three punch going after people like China and others,” Adam Smith, a former senior adviser within the US Treasury Division’s sanctions unit, told the news service.
Trump at one point got around to sanctioning Turkey’s interior and justice ministers over the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, seen as a kidnapping by his evangelical backers in the US. The ministers were then seen grinning like Cheshire cats in front of TV cameras, proudly publicising their patriotism and thumbing their noses at American officials by pointing out that they had no assets in the US.
“We had by no means seen an administration so creatively use these numerous instruments in a seemingly coordinated method,” Smith observed.
Playing ball
So, what’s Joe Biden to do with Turkey? Ankara is suddenly playing ball with the markets and may go back to good behaviour, or at least better behaviour, in foreign policy, meaning the Democrat president will be able to find a role for it in his grand designs.
The US House of Representatives on December 8 approved the annual American defence spending bill. Fixed within it are mandatory sanctions aimed at Turkey over its purchase of S-400 missile systems from Russia. The bill went through on a 335-78 vote.
The bill also includes some sanctions targeted at Russia and it will allow the F-35 fighter jets ordered by Turkey to be transferred to the US Army (or, God forbid, Greece!) with Ankara barred from receiving them thanks to those menacing S-400 systems.
Donald Trump is threatening to veto the bill but not because he wants to help his pal and Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on his way out the door. No, he has his own reasons, but let’s not go into those here, the guy’s become such a yawn. Seriously, how much time have you got for a loser?
2/3 majority to thump Trump
If the Senate approves the bill with a 2/3 majority, Trump gets a thump, as he can’t stop it becoming law. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill this week.
“Not later than 30 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the President shall impose five or more of the sanctions described in section 235 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (22 U.S.C. 9529) with respect to each person that knowingly engaged in the acquisition of the S-400 air defense system,” according to Section 1241 of the bill.
“On and after the date that is one year after the date on which the President imposes sanctions…, the President may terminate the application of such sanctions with respect to that person if the President submits to the appropriate congressional committees a certification that:
(1) the Government of Turkey and any person acting on its behalf no longer possesses the S–400 air defense system or a successor system;
(2) no S-400 air defense system or successor system is operated or maintained inside Turkey by nationals of the Russian Federation or persons acting on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation or the defense sector of the Russian Federation;
and (3) the President has received reliable assurances from the Government of Turkey that the Government of Turkey will not knowingly engage, or allow any foreign person to engage on its behalf, in pursuing any activity subject to sanctions under section 231 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (22 U.S.C. 9525) to reacquire the S-400 air defense system or a successor system,” the bill also states.
Pick and mix five
So, if the bill is approved by the Senate with a 2/3 majority earlier than December 20, Trump will be obliged to pick and mix five CAATSA sanctions for “each person that knowingly engaged in the acquisition of the S-400 air defense system” before he leaves his post on January 20 to make way for winsome Joe.
However, as we’ve observed already, US sanctions target individuals or individual institutions. They make no sense. They simply provide “the sanctioned person” with the opportunity of proclaiming what he patriot they are and reminding one and all that they are so smart that they don’t have any assets stateside.
And, if a certain institution finds itself sidelined by a sanction or two, Turkey will simply switch its business to another track running via another institution.
What should we conclude? The CAATSA sanctions story is just another version of the EU sanctions story. The media cranks up the headlines machine but those in the know shrug. Anyway, the Turkish markets are not short of a reason to create juicy volatility.
Manage to hit Erdogan meaningfully with a sanction and he’ll proclaim what a threat he must be to US colonialism and hegemony. But he’s in serious dire straits at home with his botched economy and he may have bitten off more than he can chew with his bellicose foreign policy. Right now he appears to be limbering up for a big bend over backwards to show Sleepy Joe just how useful he might still be.
Let’s end with some more of the deal from those CAATSA sanctions:
(1) The US President may direct the US Export-Import Bank not to give approval to the issuance of any guarantee, insurance, extension of credit, or participation in the extension of credit in connection with the export of any goods or services to the sanctioned person.
(2) The President may order the US Government not to issue any specific license and not to grant any other specific permission or authority to export any goods or technology to the sanctioned person.
(3) The President may prohibit any US financial institution from making loans or providing credits to the sanctioned person totaling more than $10mn in any 12-month period unless the person is engaged in activities to relieve human suffering and the loans or credits are provided for such activities.
(4) The President may direct the US executive director to each international financial institution to use the voice and vote of the US to oppose any loan from the international financial institution that would benefit the sanctioned person.
(5) The following prohibitions may be imposed against the sanctioned person if that person is a financial institution:
(A) Neither the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System nor the Federal Reserve Bank of New York may designate, or permit the continuation of any prior designation of, the financial institution as a primary dealer in United States Government debt instruments.
Note: No Turkish institution is a primary dealer in US government papers.
(B) The financial institution may not serve as agent of the US Government or serve as repository for United States Government funds.
The imposition of either sanction under subparagraph (A) or (B) shall be treated as 1 sanction for purposes of subsection (b), and the imposition of both such sanctions shall be treated as 2 sanctions for purposes of subsection (b).
Note: (B) makes sense but not really so much as it would just ban a single bank or a few banks or financial institutions from keeping US government papers in custody.
(6) The US Government may not procure, or enter into any contract for the procurement of, any goods or services from the sanctioned person.
(7) The President may, pursuant to such regulations as the President may prescribe, prohibit any transactions in foreign exchange that are subject to the jurisdiction of the United States and in which the sanctioned person has any interest.
(8) The President may, pursuant to such regulations as the President may prescribe, prohibit any transfers of credit or payments between financial institutions or by, through, or to any financial institution, to the extent that such transfers or payments are subject to the jurisdiction of the United States and involve any interest of the sanctioned person.
(9) The President may, pursuant to such regulations as the President may prescribe, prohibit any person from property transaction in the US.
(10) The President may, pursuant to such regulations or guidelines as the President may prescribe, prohibit any United States person from investing in or purchasing significant amounts of equity or debt instruments of the sanctioned person.
(11) The President may direct the Secretary of State to deny a visa to, and the Secretary of Homeland Security to exclude from the United States, any alien that the President determines is a corporate officer or principal of, or a shareholder with a controlling interest in, the sanctioned person.
(12) The President may impose on the principal executive officer or officers of the sanctioned person, or on persons performing similar functions and with similar authorities as such officer or officers, any of the sanctions under this subsection.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request have been expired. Please,
try again.
Access recover request have been expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO