bneGREEN: Croatian EV hypercar producer Rimac expands into energy storage systems market

bneGREEN: Croatian EV hypercar producer Rimac expands into energy storage systems market
Rimac's campus near Zagreb. / Rimac
By bne IntelliNews May 4, 2023

Croatian electric vehicle (EV) technology company, Rimac Technology, has announced the launch of its new brand, Rimac Energy, as it enters the stationary energy storage systems (ESS) market.

The move marks a significant milestone as the company seeks to expand beyond its EV technology and introduce stationary energy storage systems that are essential for realising the full potential of renewable power generation and driving the decarbonisation of energy networks.

Rimac Energy's technology is expected to have a reduction in energy losses of up to 50% and a 40% smaller system footprint compared to traditional ESS systems, while also offering improved cycle life and built-in redundancy for increased availability, the company said in a press release emailed to bne IntelliNews.

The new brand has been built as a team of 60 employees from within Rimac Technology over the last 18 months.

"We recognise the importance of stationary storage solutions to power our planet sustainably. Given our track record in innovative battery technology, we believe we will play a vital role in building Europe's future energy ecosystems, elevating it on the global stage,” said Rimac Energy's director, Wasim Sarwar. 

“All products are fully designed, developed, and produced in Europe,” Sarwar added.

The company plans to supply technology for large commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications, with battery-buffered solutions for fast and mega-watt charging already in progress. 

Rimac Energy currently has several customer projects in discussion, including a project with a leading renewable energy company to provide battery storage solutions for their solar and wind power plants. 

The pilot systems are expected to be produced by the end of this year and commissioned in 2024. Mass manufacturing is set to start in 2025, scaling to more than 10GWh of annual production.

The Rimac Group is the sole stakeholder of Rimac Technology, as well as a majority shareholder of Bugatti Rimac. 

Headquartered in Sveta Nedelja, near Croatia’s capital Zagreb, the Rimac Group manufactures hypercars and develops high-performance electrification, including batteries and power trains and software solutions for some of the world’s largest OEMs, including Mercedes, Jaguar, Renault, and Hyundai. The group employs over 2,000 people in total.

In November, Rimac said its electric hypercar Nevera achieved a speed of 412 km/h, setting a world record for an electric vehicle.

As of June 2022, when the Rimac Group raised €500mn in Series D financing, the company was valued at over €2bn. The funds were intended for further development of its technology arm Rimac Technology.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Europe suffers second-worst year for wildfires since records began

Southeast European economies expected to outperform the wider region

Emerging Europe on tentative recovery path from 2023

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Europe suffers second-worst year for wildfires since records began

Fires in 45 countries burnt an area the size of Montenegro, with Ukraine, Spain and Romania the worst affected countries.

bneGREEN: International call for remote Turkmenistan to deal with methane emissions stepped up

COP 28 climate conference organisers appeal to “super-emitter” country to work with outside agencies in addressing planet-warming leaks.

Mirziyoyev’s “New Uzbekistan” to become more investment-friendly and green

The winds of change are blowing strong in Uzbekistan as President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced a series of sweeping reforms aimed at opening up the country's economy and attracting foreign investment with emphasis on green energy.

bneGREEN: Nine European nations pledge increased offshore wind – but can they meet the target?

The North Sea is set to become Europe’s largest green power plant, as nine countries in Europe have pledged to increase the capacity of offshore wind farms by eight times their current level before 2050.

US urges Turkmenistan to cut methane emissions to help battle climate crisis

Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses urgent issue during Washington visit of Turkmen counterpart. Military chiefs of two countries hold concurrent meeting on security challenges.

bneGREEN: Europe suffers second-worst year for wildfires since records began
20 hours ago
bneGREEN: International call for remote Turkmenistan to deal with methane emissions stepped up
4 days ago
Mirziyoyev’s “New Uzbekistan” to become more investment-friendly and green
6 days ago
bneGREEN: Nine European nations pledge increased offshore wind – but can they meet the target?
8 days ago
US urges Turkmenistan to cut methane emissions to help battle climate crisis
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    2 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: A blueprint for a Ukrainian peace deal
    6 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Rebuilding within sight of the Russians in Donbas
    4 days ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  3. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    28 days ago
  4. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    2 days ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss