bneGREEN: UAE's Masdar to build 1 GW of clean energy plants in Azerbaijan in first phase

bneGREEN: UAE's Masdar to build 1 GW of clean energy plants in Azerbaijan in first phase
Garadagh is Azerbaijan’s first foreign investment-based independent solar power project, and the largest solar plant in the region. / Masdar
By Roberta Harrington in Los Angeles November 1, 2023

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) of the UAE has signed agreements for solar and onshore wind projects with a total capacity of GW 1 in Azerbaijan. The strategic agreements cover the first phase of a 10 GW pipeline of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan signed in June 2022.

The agreements follow the inauguration of the region’s largest operational solar plant, the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Park. It is Azerbaijan’s first foreign investment-based independent solar power project. 

According to these agreements, construction projects for solar power plants will be established in the village of Bank in the Neftchala region and in the village of Gunesh in the Bilasuvar region, along with a wind power plant in the Absheron-Garadagh region. The power distribution from these stations will be as follows: the Neftchala solar power plant will have a 315 MW capacity, the Bilasuvar plant 445 MW, and the wind farm 240 MW.

Garadagh solar power plant,  worth $250mn,  is set to electrify 110000 apartments, conserve 110 mcm of gas yearly, and diminish carbon dioxide emissions by 265000 tonnes annually. The Garadagh solar power plant is a pivotal step in reducing Azerbaijan's reliance on thermal energy and meets its RES development goals. The facility will also increase the nation's installed RES capacity from 16.5% to 21.2%.

The inauguration of Garadagh was overseen by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE's minister of industry and advanced technology, COP28 president-designate, and chairman of Masdar.

Al Jaber said: “Garadagh is a testament to our shared commitment to diversifying the global energy mix. Azerbaijan’s ambition to develop low and zero-carbon solutions through renewable energy, is exactly what the world needs at this time.

The UAE is proud to support Azerbaijan’s clean energy goals, to generate more than 30% of its overall energy capacity from renewables by 2030. We need all nations of the world to set out clear energy transition plans with clear targets for renewable energy capacity.”

He called for keeping the ambition of limiting global temperatures to 1.5C within reach.

HE Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan minister of energy, commented: “The commissioning of the largest solar power plant based on the first foreign investment in our energy history, as well as the signing of investment agreements for the implementation of solar and wind energy projects with a capacity of 1 GW, show that our country's green energy and green investment plans are successfully becoming a reality.

“Azerbaijan is pleased to realise its strategic goals as a green energy producing and exporting country with Masdar and these projects will play an important role in increasing the share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation capacity to 30% by 2030.”

The Garadagh plant  is co-financed by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza

Turkmenistan: Homage to Anatolia

Armenia unveils Crossroads of Peace initiative as Silk Road forum kicks off in Georgia

News

Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN

Ankara argues UN Security Council is “no longer the guarantor of international security”.

Battle for Sofia divides Bulgaria’s ruling coalition

Gerb leader Boyko Borissov endorsed Socialist Vanya Grigorova, who faces Vassil Terziev of Gerb’s coalition partner CC-DB in the runoff.

Montenegro's new government pledges to speed up reforms needed for EU accession

Montenegro is the most advanced of the Western Balkans states towards EU accession, but progress has been stalled by recent political instability.

New migration crisis takes toll on Balkan economies

Schengen members introduce border controls amid higher migration, with situation expected to worsen after mass exodus from Gaza.

Co-founder of Russia's Alfa Group detained in France

Alexei Kuzmichev detained on allegations of money laundering, breaching sanctions and tax avoidance.

Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
10 hours ago
Battle for Sofia divides Bulgaria’s ruling coalition
12 hours ago
Montenegro's new government pledges to speed up reforms needed for EU accession
14 hours ago
New migration crisis takes toll on Balkan economies
1 day ago
Co-founder of Russia's Alfa Group detained in France
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 day ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    7 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    8 days ago
  4. Hungary ignores Turkey's ratification of Sweden's Nato accession
    7 days ago
  5. Turkey accused of bombing critical civilian infrastructure in Syria during October drone blitz
    4 days ago
  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    7 days ago
  2. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 day ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    19 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss