Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 16.7% y/y in July

Consumer prices in Bosnia & Herzegovina increased by 16.7% year on year in July, accelerating from a 15.8% y/y increase in June, the country’s statistics office reported (chart) on August 30.

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 0.7% in July, after moving up 1.4% a month earlier.

Consumer prices in the country increased the most in the following sectors: transport (+34.2% y/y), food and non-alcoholic drinks (+24.7% y/y), housing (+15.4% y/y), restaurants and hotels (+10.8% y/y), furnishing and household equipment (+10.4% y/y) and recreation and culture (+8.7% y/y).

The clothing sector was the only one to post a decline in July, by 4.5% y/y.

In the first seven months of 2022 Bosnia posted annual inflation of 12.2%.