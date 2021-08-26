Bosnia's consumer price inflation at 1.7% in June

Bosnia's consumer price inflation at 1.7% in June
By bne IntelliNews August 26, 2021

Consumer prices in Bosnia & Herzegovina increased by 1.9% year on year in July, after increasing by an annual 1.7% in June, the Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina said in a statement.

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices in Bosnia decreased by 0.1% in July. 

Month on month, the consumer price index (CPI) increased for housing and utilities by 0,1%, health by 0.1%, transport by 1.9%, recreation and culture by 1.0% and restaurants and hotels by 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the CPI decreased m/m for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 0.4%, clothing and footwear by 6.1% and furniture and furnishing by 0.2%, the statistics office said.

Ukraine retail trade increases 10.1% in July 2021

Ukrainian retail sales increased 13.0% year on year in 7M21, slowing from 13.8% y/y growth in 1H21, Ukraine’s State Statistics Service reported on August 20.

Russia gets $18bn in IMF's record giveaway

Russia has received $18bn worth of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in the latest $650bn (456bn SDRs) transfer of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that will take its total reserves to a new all time high of $619bn.

Slovak unemployment rate stands at 7.66% in July

Jobless figures fall for fourth consecutive month.

Serbian central bank raises 2021 GDP growth projection

NBS lifts 2021 growth forecast to 6.5% after strong performance in first half of year.

Russia’s RTS stock market index close to 10-year highs

Russia’s stock market is flying and approached a 10-year high on August 17 as the index reached 1,690 – its highest level since 2012.

