BREAKING: Turkey drops opposition to Sweden, Finland joining Nato

(This is a breaking news story that will be updated)

Turkey has withdrawn its opposition to Finland and Sweden joining Nato, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said late on June 28.

The development comes as a surprise as most analysts expected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to not make any such move until at least the conclusion of Nato’s Madrid summit, now under way and set to run for three days. But if there are no hitches, the unanimous acceptance of the Nordic nations' bid to join the defence alliance will enable Nato to demonstrate its unity to Moscow during the summit while the Ukraine-Russia war continues to rage.

Turkey, as the only Nato member that was standing in the way of Finland and Sweden joining the military bloc, accused the two Nordic countries of allowing Kurdish militants and terrorists space to “incubate” in their societies.

Erdogan spoke to US President Joe Biden on June 27 by phone and is scheduled to meet him on the sidelines of the Madrid summit on June 29.

A statement from Finnish leader Niinisto said: "We had a thorough meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson, facilitated by secretary general of Nato Jens Stoltenberg.

"As a result of that meeting, our foreign ministers signed a trilateral memorandum which confirms that Turkey will at the Madrid summit this week support the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become members of Nato."

Stoltenberg said in a statement: "I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join Nato. Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey's concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism.”

Turkey has been pushing Washington to allow it to buy F-16 jets despite an unofficial boycott by Congress on major arms sales to Ankara due to foreign policy and human rights spats.

On June 27, Erdogan said he wanted to see the results of preparatory talks for the summit held that day in Brussels before deciding whether Sweden and Finland had done enough to lift his objections to their membership of Nato.

“We will see what point they [Finland and Sweden] have reached,” he said before flying to Madrid for the summit. “We do not want empty words. We want results.”

However, AFP late on June 28 quoted Erdogan's office as saying Turkey "got what it wanted" from Sweden and Finland ahead of agreeing to back their Nato candidacies.

"Turkey has made significant gains in the fight against terrorist organisations," said the statement, saying that Sweden and Finland had agreed to "cooperate fully with Turkey in its fight against the [Kurdish] PKK" and other Kurdish militant groups.