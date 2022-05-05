British management and PR services banned from Russia

British management and PR services banned from Russia
The UK provides 10% of Russia's imports in the accounting, management consultancy and PR sectors.
By bne IntelIiNews May 5, 2022

New sanctions announced by the UK on Wednesday, 4 May will cut Russian businesses off from British management consultancy, accounting and PR services. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that by targeting industries which are critical to Russia’s economy, the sanctions will “help ensure Putin fails in Ukraine”.

The United Kingdom’s economy hinges around services, which comprise around 80% of economic output. London has come under scrutiny since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for its network of financial and management services which do business with Russian clients.

The government said that the UK accounts for 10% of Russian imports in the consultancy, accounting and PR sectors.

"Our professional services exports are extraordinarily valuable to many countries, which is exactly why we're locking Russia out,” said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

"By restricting Russia's access to our world-class management consultants, accountants and PR firms, we're ratcheting up economic pressure on the Kremlin to change course," he added.

Alongside the ban on management services, the UK also announced 63 new sanctions, including on prominent figures and organisations from Russian media.

The UK government said that these measures were a response to new research “exposing the Kremlin’s shadowy troll factory tactics.”

"For too long RT and Sputnik have churned out dangerous nonsense dressed up as serious news to justify Putin's invasion of Ukraine,” said Tech and Digital Economy Minister Chris Philp.

"These outlets have already been booted off the airwaves in Britain and we've barred anyone from doing business with them. Now we've moved to pull the plug on their websites, social media accounts and apps to further stop the spread of their lies."

The government has introduced legislation requiring social media and online services to block content from Russian state-controlled news services RT and Sputnik. Sanctioned individuals include war correspondents for All-Russian State Television and Komsomolskaya Pravda, as well as employees of state-owned outlet Channel One.

News agency InfoRos, state-owned broadcaster Radio Broadcasting, disinformation site South Front, and online journal Strategic Culture Foundation have all been sanctioned.

These latest sanctions bring the total number of individuals and entities sanctioned by the UK to over 1,600.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Europe proposes to ban all Russian oil imports by the end of the year

Brussels proposes full ban on Russian oil

Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves in April, but still contracting

News

Europe proposes to ban all Russian oil imports by the end of the year

The EU will sanction all Russian oil imports, both crude and refined and both oil delivered by ship and pipeline, but the ban will be “phased in in an orderly way,” EU President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament on May 4.

Brussels proposes full ban on Russian oil

In proposals for its sixth sanctions package, the European Commission will suggest a total ban on all Russian oil in addition to removing Russian broadcasters from the airwaves and disconnecting Russia's largest bank from SWIFT.

“Ukraine will win!” Boris Johnson states as he speaks to Ukrainian Parliament

“Ukraine will win!” Boris Johnson states as he speaks virtually to Ukrainian Parliament.

Ukraine presents roadmap to recovery

Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko presented the roadmap for Ukraine’s economic recovery at the international conference "After the War: Rethinking the Future of Civil Society", Ukraine Business News reported on May 3.

Construction of Alexandroupolis LNG terminal launched to help reduce Balkans’ dependence on Russian gas

Greece is set to become a major gas supplier for the Balkans region, as investments aimed at achieving independence from Russian gas accelerate across Europe.

Europe proposes to ban all Russian oil imports by the end of the year
17 hours ago
Brussels proposes full ban on Russian oil
18 hours ago
“Ukraine will win!” Boris Johnson states as he speaks to Ukrainian Parliament
1 day ago
Ukraine presents roadmap to recovery
1 day ago
Construction of Alexandroupolis LNG terminal launched to help reduce Balkans’ dependence on Russian gas
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    6 days ago
  2. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    7 days ago
  3. Czech Archbishop Duka defends Russian soldiers over rape of Ukrainian women
    6 days ago
  4. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    2 days ago
  5. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    8 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    16 days ago
  2. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago
  3. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    8 days ago
  4. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    27 days ago
  5. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss