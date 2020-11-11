Bulgaria pushes North Macedonia to ink document committing to implementation of 2017 neighbourhood treaty

By bne IntelliNews November 11, 2020

Bulgaria has demanded that North Macedonia sign an annex or protocol guaranteeing that Skopje will implement the neighbourhood treaty signed between the two states in 2017, in which the issues concerning the Macedonian language, identity and history must be included, far-right Deputy Prime Minister Krassimir Karakachanov said in an interview with Nova TV on November 11.

Sofia is blocking the start of EU negotiations with North Macedonia, as it wants three conditions to be included in the negotiation framework for North Macedonia: good neighbourly relations; the EU to use only the official name Republic of North Macedonia and not the short name North Macedonia; and, the language formula to be the "official language" of the candidate country, not the "Macedonian language".

According to Karakachanov, Bulgaria will not make compromise on its demands.

“We clearly declared yesterday [at the Western Balkans summit in Sofia] that Bulgaria continues supporting the position that the only normal perspective for the Western Balkans and North Macedonia is EU membership, but this is not going to happen as North Macedonia is imagining,” Karakachanov said.

He added that Bulgaria will not bow to pressure from any other EU member state.

The decision on whether North Macedonia will be allowed to open negotiations will be made by EU foreign ministers on November 17, after it has to be prepared by EU ambassadors. Bulgaria can block the process since decisions are made by consensus. Therefore, Germany is urging the two countries to resolve such disputes bilaterally and not to include them in the negotiating framework.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Bulgaria reportedly completes Balkan Stream, connects to Serbian pipeline

Bulgaria has reportedly completed its section of the Turkish Stream pipeline, dubbed Balkan Stream, and has connected it to the Serbian part of the pipeline, b92 reported on November 9, quoting ... more

Bulgaria’s competition watchdog finally allows Eurohold to buy CEZ’ local assets

Bulgaria’s Competition Protection Committee (CPC) allowed financial and insurance group Eurohold Bulgaria to acquire the local assets of Czech company CEZ after completing a second in-depth ... more

Bulgaria closes high schools, universities and night clubs as coronavirus cases surge

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov ordered the closure of all high schools, universities and night clubs, and banned spectators at sports events as the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) ... more

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
    3 days ago
  2. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    6 days ago
  3. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    7 days ago
  4. Karabakh war “may be moving towards potentially bloody battle for city of Shusha” says analyst
    5 days ago
  5. Serbia tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases reach new records
    4 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    10 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    18 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    22 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    20 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss