Bulgaria’s Allterco completes first stage of acquisition of Slovenia’s GOAP

Bulgaria’s Allterco completes first stage of acquisition of Slovenia’s GOAP
Allterco’s dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was recognised as the most impressive deal of 2021 at the Forbes Business Awards 2022. / Allterco
By bne IntelliNews January 4, 2023

Bulgarian provider of mobile services Allterco said on January 4 it has completed the first phase of the acquisition of Slovenian IoT provider GOAP, becoming the owner of a 60% stake. The company has agreed to pay €2mn for the stake.

“With the acquisition, Allterco intends to expand its technology portfolio and thus extend its product offering for both customers and professional users,” the company said in a statement on the website of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

The remaining 40% stake belongs to three individual shareholders. Allterco intends to bid for that stake too and has already signed an option agreement for the sale.

“Under the Option Agreement Allterco will have unconditional call options and the selling shareholders will have conditional put options on two packages of shares (the exercise of each of the sellers' options is conditional upon the achievement of certain minimum criteria of KPI, Ebitda and revenue within the period 2023-2025),” Allterco noted.

Allterco’s consolidated sales of IoT devices and related services jumped by 55% y/y to BGN37.8mn in January-September.

Allterco started trading on the regulated market (XETRA 2) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2021, after it IPO'd on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange back in 2016. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

January temperature records broken across Europe

Bulgaria’s Kozloduy NPP secures fuel from Western suppliers, ending dependence on Russia

THE MITTELEUROPEAN VIEW: Western banks go back to square one in CEE

Tech

Albania’s first satellites launched into space

Albania 1 and 2 satellites will detect crimes such as drug cultivation, illegal construction and logging.

Remittances between the EU and Ukraine expected to recover in 2023 after 10% fall in 2022

Remittances between the EU and Ukraine will expand in 2023, after declining by between 5% and 10% in 2022, according to money transfer system Tempo France.

Survey: 12% of Ukrainian startups shut down, 30% moved abroad at least partially during the war

Much has been said about the “resilience” of the Ukrainian tech sector amid the war, but what do entrepreneurs themselves say about the challenges they have faced since February 2022?

The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first

In December the investment community took notice of Jack Dorsey’s most recent moves in Africa when his tech conglomerate Block, Inc. co-led a $2mn investment round into Gridless, a bitcoin mining company in Africa.

Turkish defence firm celebrates maiden flight of ‘fighter jet drone’

Baykar hopes to follow up on success of its world-renowned combat UAVs, but not much is yet known about the aircraft’s true capabilities.

Albania’s first satellites launched into space
1 day ago
Remittances between the EU and Ukraine expected to recover in 2023 after 10% fall in 2022
1 day ago
Survey: 12% of Ukrainian startups shut down, 30% moved abroad at least partially during the war
3 days ago
The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
14 days ago
Turkish defence firm celebrates maiden flight of ‘fighter jet drone’
20 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The copper shortage is getting real
    3 days ago
  2. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    3 days ago
  3. Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve
    2 days ago
  4. Russia launches devastating missile attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve
    4 days ago
  5. Croatia switches to euro ten years after joining EU
    4 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    25 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    26 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    30 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    30 days ago
  5. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss