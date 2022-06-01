Bulgaria’s deputy PM under pressure to resign over chaotic Ukraine refugee relocations

Bulgaria’s deputy PM under pressure to resign over chaotic Ukraine refugee relocations
The Bulgarian government put Ukrainian refugees up at Black Sea hotels, but now wants them to move out for the summer tourist season.
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia June 1, 2022

Bulgaria’s government has stopped a programme for the relocation of Ukrainian refugees, currently accommodated at hotels on the Black Sea coast, and will send them to refugee centres in Sofia and Elhovo, Deputy-Prime Minister Kalina Konstantinova said late on May 30.

Her statement comes a few days after a government programme for the relocation of refugees from the Black Sea to state-owned holiday bases within the country failed. Refugees said they had no information on where they would be sent until the last minute, so they were unwilling to move. The government says the locations were kept secret for security reasons.

After the start of the war, the Bulgarian government approved a financial programme to pay BGN40 (€20.5) per refugee per day to hotel owners for accommodation and food. This programme ended on May 31.

As of June 1, the state will pay hotels only BGN10 per refugee per day for accommodation and BGN15 if food is also provided, which hotel owners claim is insufficient.

With a rather irritated tone Konstantinova said that refugees have not provided timely information on whether they want to be relocated, or if they will find a place to stay on their own. For two days, buses, sent by the government to transport refugees, were travelling almost empty with only few hundred out of around 90,000 refugees agreeing to be relocated.

“To our great disappointment, in return we have received mass specific and personal wishes that categorically could not be satisfied. And here we are far from talking about vulnerable people - they are the ones with the least household requirements. That is why our efforts today are focused precisely on them," Konstantinova stated in a video message.

“Protection is a right, not an obligation. Therefore, I shall no longer allow any empty bus, not a single empty wagon to leave. The development of the situation from now on is in the hands of the Ukrainian community in Bulgaria. I am appealing to those of you who do not need shelter to declare it now. It's the only way we can take care of people in real need right away. For people in real need, we have both bases and food and teams waiting for them," Konstantinova added.

Her statement angered many Bulgarians who said it was shameful and the deputy prime minister must resign. According to many volunteers, refugees were confused as didn't have enough information on the government’s programme. In many cases, the state sent people who do not speak either Ukrainian or Russian to gather information from the refugees on the planned relocation.

“The state did only one proper thing since the start of this war – to take care of refugees, but they f*cked up everything now," Daniela, 45, who is helping refugees in Bulgaria, told bne IntelliNews.

However, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov defended Konstantinova and said, as quoted by Radio Free Europe, that it was time for the refugees to face reality and no longer receive luxury treatment. He added that the state cannot afford to pay for hotels any longer and will provide what it can to refugees.

“The Bulgarian state cannot support such luxurious accommodation,” Petkov said.

“For three months, we have given unprecedented support in some of the best hotels of Bulgaria. Now we are entering in a slightly more normal framework, they are refugees after all. The Bulgarian state cannot indefinitely support such luxurious accommodation in Bulgaria. So we are entering reality, which is closer what is expected for refugees,” he added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bulgaria’s ruling coalition divided over euro adoption plans

Three landmark legal verdicts strengthen LGBTI rights in Southeast Europe

Bulgaria’s Dronamics to launch drone cargo airline

News

New CEO of PPF calls off takeover of Moneta Money Bank

The takeover would have created a group with a total of around 2.5 million customers in a country of 10.7 million people, putting it in third place in terms of customers.

Slovenia’s new government to realign foreign policy with core EU countries

After outgoing PM Janez Jansa's spats with Brussels, new centre-left government plans to shift away from Visegrad Group and strengthen relations with the "Germany-France-Italy axis".

‘Coma option’ back on agenda as efforts to break nuclear deal talks deadlock go nowhere

Analysts suggest Iran, US might agree to interim arrangement that would see Tehran curb atomic programme and Washington drop oil and banking sanctions.

RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid

Renaissance Capital, the Moscow-based investment bank controlled by billionaire oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov, may face closure unless an eleventh-hour deal can be struck by managers to buy out the business, bne IntelliNews can reveal.

Hungary receives exemption from EU oil embargo

EU leaders have reached a compromise deal to ban Russian oil exports to the block's countries, putting maximum pressure on Russia to end its war against Ukraine, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, announced in the early hours of May 3

New CEO of PPF calls off takeover of Moneta Money Bank
6 hours ago
Slovenia’s new government to realign foreign policy with core EU countries
13 hours ago
‘Coma option’ back on agenda as efforts to break nuclear deal talks deadlock go nowhere
14 hours ago
RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
23 hours ago
Hungary receives exemption from EU oil embargo
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    2 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    23 hours ago
  3. Russia seeks ‘new Mariupol’ in the Donbas
    5 days ago
  4. Ruble falls to below RUB60/$1, putting pressure on the Russian budget in 2022
    7 days ago
  5. Nine out of 10 Russians oppose concessions in exchange for end of sanctions
    5 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    2 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    28 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    23 days ago
  4. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    22 days ago
  5. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss