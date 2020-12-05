Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan

Bulgaria’s government on December 4 adopted a plan for vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19), which envisages immunisation in five phases depending on the level of risk for various groups of people.

The country is going through a second, softer, lockdown as the number of new coronavirus cases surged to at least 4,000 a day several weeks ago, bringing the health system close to a collapse.

According to the plan, the first persons to get vaccines would be doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical personnel as they are at high risk of infection and in turn could transmit it. This group includes 243 600 people.

In the second phase, vaccines will be given to staff and users of social institutions, educators and staff of mink farms, while in the third phase vaccines will get employees of key state activities, such as water supply.

In the fourth phase, vaccines will be given to people over the age of 65 and people with concomitant diseases. This group includes around 1.8mn people.

In the fifth phase, vaccines will be given to sections of the population vulnerable because of the high epidemiological risk of infection associated with their lifestyle.

Bulgaria hopes to start vaccinations against coronavirus shortly after the New Year and the authorities have said the immunisations will be given for free and only to those who want them.