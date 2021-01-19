Bulgaria’s PM proposes re-opening of malls and restaurants

Bulgaria’s PM proposes re-opening of malls and restaurants
By bne IntelliNews January 19, 2021

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has proposed re-opening restaurants and shopping malls a day after Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said the government would not ease that restriction soon and amid growing fears among owners that they will go bankrupt if they stay closed after the end of January.

Bulgaria imposed a lockdown at the end of November to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), closing all restaurants, night clubs, bars, cafes, shopping malls, sports and recreation facilities and all schools. Schools for children between first and fourth grade and kindergartens were re-opened in the beginning of January and Angelov said that the government hopes to be able to allow the remaining students to start attending schools in February.

Angelov also has said that shopping malls and restaurants are not a priority at the moment and that the government will first seek to re-open sports facilities and ease access to healthcare.

In response, owners of restaurants, bars, night clubs and cafes threatened to open on February 1 even this is not allowed by the government.

Borissov proposed restaurants be allowed to work until 10.30 pm at 50% of their capacity, according to a statement on the government’s website.

He also said shopping malls should re-open but without the areas where more people usually gather.

Meanwhile, the head of the national operational staff dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, said as quoted by Dnevnik news outlet that the authorities suspect that one in four new cases of coronavirus are of the new British mutation.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EIF, Raiffeisenbank sign €100mn loan guarantee scheme for Bulgarian SMEs

The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Raiffeisenbank Bulgaria signed a €100mn agreement for guarantees under the JEREMIE programme for financing of local small and medium-sized enterprises, the ... more

Bulgarians breach COVID-19 restrictions with mass dance in cold waters to celebrate Epiphany

Dozens of Bulgarian men breached coronavirus (COVID-19) safety measures on January 6, dancing together in the waters of the Tundzha river in the town of Kalofer to celebrate the Epiphany ... more

Fugitive Bulgarian mogul dubbed "the Skull" sets up political party

Fugitive Bulgarian gambling mogul Vassil Bozhkov said on January 4 he has set up a political party and intends to run in the next general election, which is due to be called in March this year. ... more

Most Read

  1. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    7 days ago
  2. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    2 days ago
  3. One of Russia’s biggest wood product companies, Segezha could be Sistema’s next IPO
    4 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    10 days ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
    7 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    10 days ago
  2. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    7 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    2 days ago
  4. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    14 days ago
  5. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss