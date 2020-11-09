Bulgaria's retail sales fall 6.7% y/y in September

Bulgarian retail sales (at constant prices) contracted 6.7% year on year in September, easing from the 12.2% y/y fall in August, the statistics office reported on November 9.

The fall in September was due to plunging food, non-food and motor fuels sales, according to working day adjusted statistics office data.

According to the latest available GDP data, individual final consumption of households fell by a real 0.2% in the second quarter of 2020.

Retail sales of food, beverages and tobacco went down 10.5% y/y in September, easing from a 17% y/y fall in August. Sales of non-food products (except fuel) contracted 0.3% y/y, after decreasing by 5.7% y/y in August. Automotive fuel sales plunged 15.2% y/y in September, easing from a 18.5% y/y fall in August.