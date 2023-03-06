Bulgarian proptech FlatAway raises funds for international expansion

Funding round led by venture capital firm Eleven Ventures will support FlatAway's growth across Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
By bne IntelliNews March 6, 2023

Bulgarian property technology start-up FlatAway has raised €500,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by venture capital firm Eleven Ventures, Investor.bg reported on March 6.

The start-up has achieved a pre-money valuation of €2.5mn following the funding led by Sofia-based Eleven Ventures.

3P1, a Bulgarian proptech growth investor backed by local real estate investment group AG Capital, also participated in the funding with an unspecified sum.

As of March 7, the pre-seed round will be open for participation to retail investors for up to €100,000, with the lowest sum they can invest being €2,500. The funding can be contributed through Romania-based crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

FlatAway will use the funds to expand the platform's client supply network throughout Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East, as well as for technology upgrades and new features.

