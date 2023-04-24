Bulgartransgaz sets out €1.46bn investment plan

Bulgaria’s gas transmission and storage system operator Bulgartransgaz plans to invest €600mn by the end of 2032 in development of its network and another €860mn in development of a hydrogen pipeline, the company said in its 2023-2032 plan.

The bulk of investment in network expansion, €500mn, should be invested between 2023 and 2025, while the reminder would be spent between 2026 and 2032.

Between 2026 and 2032, Bulgartransgaz intends to invest roughly between €13mn and €16mn per year in expanding the capacity of its network as it expects that natural gas demand would increase to 51,075 GWh in 2032 from 29,821 GWh estimated for 2023.

Among the key projects in the ten-year investment programme are the Bulgaria-Serbia interconnection, the expansion of the Chiren underground gas storage facility, the LNG terminal near Alexandroupolis in which Bulgartransgaz owns a 20% stake and infrastructure projects to increase volumes of gas delivered from Greece to Bulgaria and from Bulgaria to Romania.

Bulgartransgaz plans to invest €201mn in the construction of a 63 km pipeline to Romania and upgrade a compressor station to boost gas flow to 137.15 GWh per day by 2026.

The company also plans to invest €142mn to increase the gas transmission capacity from Greece to Bulgaria and from Bulgaria to North Macedonia.

Bulgartransgaz also is in the early stages of developing a project for a new hydrogen infrastructure with the project estimated to cost €860mn. The network would be part of a future hydrogen corridor from Southeast to Central Europe.

The company will build a new 250 km pipeline through southwestern Bulgaria and two new compressor stations. The pipeline will enable two-way hydrogen flow between Bulgaria and Greece, with a new interconnection point in the Kulata-Sidirokastro. It is planned to be completed in 2029.

Meanwhile, Bulgartransgaz would invest another €438mn by 2027 to adapt the existing gas transport infrastructure to carry up to 10% hydrogen.