Capital Market Development Agency of Uzbekistan abolished by presidential decree

By bne IntelIiNews April 15, 2021

The Capital Market Development Agency of Uzbekistan has been abolished by presidential decree.

Its functions have been transferred to finance ministry.

The decree also suggests Uzbekistan’s capital market is in for a boost as Uzbek companies are to be allowed to list their shares on foreign stock markets starting from January 1, 2023.

The main priorities for the development of the capital market are outlined by the decree. Capital market capitalisation is forecast to reach $4.3bn by the end of 2023. An effective financing mechanism is to replace “traditional lending”.

Moreover, the total volume of securities in free circulation is to reach at least 5% of GDP.

The decree also bans the re-examination procedure for the results of IPOs and SPOs.

The finance ministry said it intended to cooperate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the US Treasury in capital market development .

Related Articles

World Bank assists Uzbekistan in building country's first ever privately financed toll road

The World Bank’s Global Infrastructure Fund has provided a $350,000 grant for the preparation of a preliminary feasibility study for the construction of the 340-kilometre Tashkent-Andijan highway ... more

EBRD planning to hold 2023 shareholder meeting in Uzbekistan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is planning to hold its 2023 shareholder meeting in Uzbekistan, Odile Renaud-Basso, the development bank’s president said in an interview ... more

Uzbekistan to cut number of SOEs by 75%

The Uzbek government intends to cut the number of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by 75% in line with a 2025 deadline according to a new strategy unveiled by the Cabinet. At least 20 of ... more

