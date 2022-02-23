Catalyst Romania launches its second venture capital fund targeting tech startups

By bne IntelliNews February 23, 2022

Technology-focused venture capital firm Catalyst Romania, backed by 3TS Capital Partners, has announced the launch of its second venture capital fund targeting TMT companies. The firm raised €30mn amid strong interest from institutional and individual investors. 

This is the first second-generation venture fund in Romania’s history, which Catalyst said reflects the results and experience of the team.

“We are excited about the fact that in the final closing we have reached the maximum fund size at €50mn, which is a testimony to our excellent results with the first fund … We will focus in particular on the technology sector, where our country has significant competitive advantages and great potential,” said Marius Ghenea, manager of Catalyst II GP S.à.r.l..

Catalyst Romania Fund II will continue focusing on tech companies that have already launched products into their target markets and have experienced management teams.

During the initial investment period, the fund plans to provide between €1mn-3mn to 16 Romanian companies to support their growth objectives and international expansion plans.

Catalyst Romania Fund II was established with support from the European Investment Fund (EIF), as the cornerstone investor, with capital from JEREMIE Romania Reflows and the EU’s InnovFin Programme, as well as LP contributions from many other investors.

Catalyst Romania Fund II has already invested in two companies and three more are in the due diligence phase. 

The first investment, Seedblink, is a next-generation crowd-investing platform and the second investment, Code of Talent, is a leading micro-learning solution dedicated to employee training. The fund has already built a strong pipeline and the team believes in the continued availability of excellent investment opportunities from the growing start-up ecosystem in Romania and in the region.

Initially sponsored by 3TS Capital Partners, Catalyst Romania’s current and past funds now total over €40m. Investors include the EIF, Banca Transilvania and other institutional and private investors.

