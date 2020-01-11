CEE monthly bond wrap: CE issuers raise $44.5bn and EE raises $29.9bn in 2019

CEE monthly bond wrap: CE issuers raise $44.5bn and EE raises $29.9bn in 2019
CE issuers raise $44.5bn and EE raises $29.9bn in 2019 in a decent year, up on 2018 but still behind the vintage 2017
By Ben Aris in Berlin January 11, 2020

2019 was a decent year for bond issues in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), but still behind the vintage year of 2017.

There was almost no activity in December 2019 with one bond issued in Central Europe: a $50mn bond that matures in 2024 with a coupon of 5.25% issued by Turkish bank Garanti.

Likewise in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) there was only one active player, the up-and-coming investment bank BCS Global Markets that issued a total of seven small bonds worth collectively $51mn. BCS GM has been funding its business all year with constant issues of small bonds each month, ranging from between $2mn to $15mn.

No one else issued international bonds in December, which is normal. In the last two years Central Europe saw zero bond issues in December, while in the CIS there were three issues in 2018 worth $600mn and two issues in 2017 worth $300mn.

All-in-all it was a decent year for bonds in Central Europe, with 64 issues worth a total of $44.5bn. That was up slightly on the 75 issues worth a total of $39bn issued in 2018, but down on the $49.8bn from 88 issues in 2017 – a vintage year for bond issuers.

The story was the same in the CIS which ended 2019 with 130 issues worth a total of $29.9bn, up from the $24.4bn from 54 issues in 2018, but down from the whopping $44.3bn from 92 issues in 2017. As usual Russia accounted for two thirds (68.3%) of all the CIS issues.

In Central Europe the issues were fairly evenly spread out over the year, with February, March, June, July and November being the most active months

In Eastern Europe the activity was more volatile with March seeing almost a quarter (22.6%) of the whole year’s issues when the Russian government tapped international markets with a $3bn Eurobond. However, June, September and October were also active months accounting for 15-17% of the whole year’s activity as Russia’s leading corporate followed the state into the market.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OUTLOOK 2020 Turkmenistan

Sanctions-hammered Iran saw GDP shrink 8.7% in 2019 and can’t expect growth in 2020 says World Bank

OUTLOOK 2020 Ukraine

Features

Russia funds monthly wrap: ETFs beat the RTS in 2019, return over 50%

Russia’s RTS returned just under 45% in 2019 and all of the dozen exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that foccus on Russia did well, with a few beating the index and returning more than 50% to investors in 2019.

OUTLOOK 2020 Turkmenistan

Official data unreliable but growth is falling. Budgetary crisis grinding down quality of life. Vital gas export volumes, however, show signs of recovery. Fictional country “Turgistan” in new Netflix action thriller seems to have hit a nerve.

OUTLOOK 2020 Ukraine

2020 will be a big year for Ukraine as there is a possibility that a peace deal could be reached with Russia and the effects of the first round of reforms made by the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration start to kick in.

OUTLOOK 2020 Russia

Russia’s economy is basically healthy and solid. It’s just not growing fast enough. The Kremlin is attempting to address this problem, but so far its efforts have been off to a slow start. 2020 should be the year when the pace picks up.

OUTLOOK 2020 Romania

More political uncertainty ahead in Romania as the government mulls early elections, after adopting a budget that analysts warn is subject to multiple risks.

Russia funds monthly wrap: ETFs beat the RTS in 2019, return over 50%
2 days ago
OUTLOOK 2020 Turkmenistan
8 days ago
OUTLOOK 2020 Ukraine
1 day ago
OUTLOOK 2020 Russia
2 days ago
OUTLOOK 2020 Romania
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    12 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Uzbekistan
    9 days ago
  4. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn to develop last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    2 days ago
  5. Iran’s refusal to hand over black boxes incites suspicions over fate of Ukraine flight PS752
    3 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    19 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    12 days ago
  4. No gas transit deal with Russia “99% certain” as Ukraine hikes gas tariffs for local producers
    25 days ago
  5. What will Belarus gain from the proposed merger with Russia?
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss