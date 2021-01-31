Century-old Belgrade metro idea finally becoming reality

Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
INTERVIEW: “The weekend’s protests were the Russian people's, not the opposition’s” – Maxim Reznik
Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
Russian police detained a record 4,710 demonstrators at the second Navalny mass protests
FPRI BMB Russia: Navalny stirs dissent in the Communist Party of Russia
Russian court orders Navalny to be remanded in jail until February
The Kremlin launches drive to revive Cold War missile treaties nixed by US
Public support is collapsing for The People’s Servant Party
Ukraine’s industrial output jumped 4.8% y/y in December
State-owned Ukrgasbank signs off on convertible €30mn IFC loan ahead of its privatisation
National Bank of Ukraine retains a key policy rate at 6%, the outlook of the CPI deteriorates
Estonia's two big parties agree on grand coalition
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
China to be excluded from Czech tender for new Dukovany nuclear unit
Czech billionaire Kellner´s PPF makes another bid for Moneta Money Bank
Czech MPs pass protectionist food law in violation of EU rules
M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report
Hungarian government plans to regulate big tech to stop 'ban' on rightwing views
Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
ING: IMF World Economic Outlook shows diverging growth path for emerging markets
Polish women plan new wave of protests after government bans abortions
Protests sweep Poland after government launches near-total abortion ban
Polish parcel locker operator InPost soars in Euronext Amsterdam debut
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Transparency International warns of backsliding in Serbia and Bosnia
BALKAN BLOG: Only better waste management can clean rivers of trash
Pandemic pushes public debt close to 80% of GDP in Albania and Montenegro
BALKAN BLOG: Superstition and resentment surround vaccination plans
Easing of COVID-19 wave pushed up Bulgarian business climate indicator in January
Bulgaria’s latest nuclear u-turn
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
ING: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
Kosovo’s biggest opposition party risks being unable to run in general election
Moldova’s president nominates PM-designate in step towards forcing snap election
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
Montenegro’s special prosecution probes finance minister over €750mn Eurobond issue
North Macedonia’s state-owned loss-makers await new owners
Romanian cybersecurity company Safetech floats shares amid rising investor interest
Romania government to pursue “ambitious” timetable for justice reforms
Century-old Belgrade metro idea finally becoming reality
Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
EBRD and WBIF support fast broadband in rural Serbia
Slovenia plans region's longest-tenor Eurobond
Slovenian crypto payment system enters Thai market
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator up 2.2 pp m/m in January
Istanbul listed Garanti’s problem loans reach 22% ratio at end of 2020
Turkish groceries delivery app Getir goes online in London
D’S Damat franchise deals ‘show Turkey’s hard-pressed mall operators becoming their own tenants’
Following war with Armenia, Azerbaijan gains control of lucrative gold mines
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Azerbaijan
CAUCASUS BLOG: Georgia’s corrupted anti-corruption strategy
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
OUTLOOK 2021 Iran
“Try me” not telecoms minister Iran’s president tells hardliners in internet row
Iran’s President Khamenei menaces private citizen Trump
Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
Mongolia's PM quits amid protests over treatment of mother with coronavirus and newborn baby
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Tajikistan: Writing for the president is on the wall (and then scrubbed off)
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
Download the pdf version
More...
Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the construction of the first line of the Belgrade metro on January 22. The agreement between the government of Serbia, the City of Belgrade, the Chinese company PowerChina and the French companies Alstom and Egis Rail finally paves the way for construction of a metro in the Serbian capital, an idea first broached when trams were introduced in the city back in 1912.
The subway project is one of the most important infrastructure projects for Serbia all time and it is expected to cost a total of €4.4bn.
It should help to ease traffic congestion in Belgrade, which is the largest city by population without a rapid transit system in Europe. The mega project should also create employment and help stimulate the economy as Serbia emerges from the coronacrisis.
The MoU is an important step towards building the first line of Belgrade metro. The value of the agreement is €581mn, of which the first €127mn will be used to raise the efficiency of the power distribution network, while €454mn will be put into the construction of the first subway line.
Two lines are planned for Belgrade metro, with 43 stations, connected to the BG Voz system. Line 1 should start in Zeleznik and finish in Mirijevo, while Line 2 will start in Mirijevo and finish in Zemun. It was also proposed that in the future, a third line from Banjica will be built.
Ideas for a Belgrade metro have been seriously considered since the 1950s General Urban Plan discussions. The first proper plan came in 1958, when architect Nikola Dobrovic suggested a line that runs along Kalemegdan, Terazije, Slavija and Cubura.
But the metro was never built, and Yugoslavia’s escalating debt in the 1980s was followed by the breakup of the federation and wars in Bosnia, Croatia and Kosovo.
In the years to come, the idea of a Belgrade metro resurfaced from time to time. But in 2014, Belgrade's Mayor Sinisa Mali talked more concretely about the Metro construction being started by 2016, and that the French government might support the building and financing of the subway. In 2015, he stated that the price will be from €800mn to €1.1bn, but in 2016 lifted the estimate to €2bn. In February and March 2018 the future metro was one of the focal points in the campaign for the local elections in Belgrade. Fast construction of the metro was promised and a motto “as quick as saying metro" was coined. Celebrities were enlisted to promote it and to buy the tickets for the future subway.
In September 2018, the City Assembly of Belgrade approved the incorporation of a public agency called Belgrade Metro & Rail with the purpose of coordinating the upcoming metro project. The total length of the two lines to be build the first phase will be 42km, according to the plans. Despite previous arrangements between the Serbian and French governments, in April 2019 deputy mayor Vesic announced that the metro will be funded by the Chinese company Power China and built in partnership with the city.
After the meeting of the French and Serbian presidents Emmanuel Macron and Aleksandar Vucic in 2019 it was decided that the Serbian government will be the investor, and not the city of Belgrade. The interstate agreement on the realisation of infrastructure projects with France, signed on November 26, 2020 and was ratified in late 2020.
Criticism about almost everything about the adopted project then started: routes, price, selection of the construction companies without public bidding, the lack of many of the studies still needed for the works to be conducted, and so on. However the price turned out to be a major issue. While the same number of lines with roughly the same length was projected to cost €2.2bn during the previous administration, the estimated price began to grow to €3bn (mid-2018), €3.6bn (December 2018) and finally €4.4bn (June 2019).
Moreover, following the signing of the 2020 deal, critics from the NGO sector warned that while French and Chinese contractors had apparently already been chosen, the government had failed to come up with a project. As the negations with the companies include the possible routes, critics said these were being adjusted to the contractors’ wishes, not to the transportation problems in the city. Moreover, critics complained of legal procedures being bypassed and a lack of transparency, saying the deals were being made in direct conversations between domestic politicians and foreign companies. Other criticisms, including from Don’t Drown Belgrade, are that the metro as currently planned endangers the city’s water supply.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO