CEZ shares rise 2.5% after Czech government calls for payout of entire 2022 profit

CEZ shares rise 2.5% after Czech government calls for payout of entire 2022 profit
2022 profits were swollen by extraordinary trading revenues amid huge rises and volatility in commodity prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. / Sybera
By Robert Anderson in Prague June 19, 2023

Shares in CEZ, the Czech power group, rose by 2.5% on June 19 after the Ministry of Finance, which owns a 70% stake, announced late on Friday that it would be seeking the payout of the company's entire 2022 profit in dividends.

CEZ management had proposed a dividend of CZK117 a share, some 80% of the net profit, a move initially supported by the ministry. On the last possible day before the annual general meeting on June 26, the ministry has now proposed a CZK145 a share dividend, boosting the prices of by far the most important stock on the Prague Stock Exchange.

The government’s change of heart surprised the market, though its initial approval of a lower dividend was the more surprising, given that it is struggling to close the budget deficit, which is forecast to hit 3.5% of GDP this year. Last month it announced a CZK94bn (€4bn) austerity package to cut next year’s deficit, and it is considering imposing emergency cuts to lower this year’s shortfall.

"In the context of the government's ongoing steps towards consolidating the state budget balance, the Ministry of Finance, taking into account the company's record profit and the positive outlook for its future management, proposes the payment of a dividend of 145 crowns per share," said the Ministry of Finance.

A CZK145 per share dividend will give the state a useful CZK78bn (€3.285bn), an increase of around CZK13bn on the previous proposal. The entire 2021 profit had also been released as dividends.

“Given the company’s very low indebtedness (net debt/EBITDA at 0.7x) and the condition of public finances, the proposed distribution of the entire profit from last year is the logical and right step,” brokers J&T said in a note.

In 2022 CEZ’s made a net income adjusted for one-offs of CZK78.4bn (CZK26.1bn in 2021). The profits were swollen by extraordinary trading revenues amid huge rises and volatility in commodity prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government is also extracting a windfall tax and a levy on excess revenues from CEZ, the only country in the EU to do both.

The company has said it expects to pay out CZK30bn to CZK40bn this year from these measures, as well as corporate tax of around CZK26bn to CZK30bn, making a total of CZK150bn (€6.3bn) including the 2022 dividend.

CEZ shares closed up CZK26 at CZ1,068 in Monday’s trading.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons

Former Czech PM handed a conditional 2.5 year prison sentence

Entain launches £750mn buyout offer for Polish sports betting company STS Holdings

News

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns

Promoters of the Morgenshtern concert say they received death threats.

EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo

Josep Borrell says consensus on new local elections in troubled region after separate meetings with leaders of Serbia and Kosovo.

EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions

The eleventh package of sanctions introduces few new sanctions, but aims to make the previous 10 packages more effective by closing loopholes and targeting sanction-busting companies.

PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election

Kaczynski’s returning to work in the government – after a stint in 2020-2022 – is seen as a key move aimed at reining in factions and restoring the integrity of the ruling party's election campaign.

€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027

Field is expected to cover most of Romania's gas consumption of around 12 bcm of gas per year and create significant export potential.

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns
51 minutes ago
EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo
10 hours ago
EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions
1 day ago
PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election
1 day ago
€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 day ago
  3. Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
    10 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    3 days ago
  5. Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons
    3 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    28 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    25 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss