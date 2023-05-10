China's Eve Power to build €1bn battery plant in eastern Hungary

China's Eve Power to build €1bn battery plant in eastern Hungary
A country that can attract EV battery production investments is guaranteed to secure economic growth for the long-run, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (right). / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest May 10, 2023

China's Eve Power, the ninth-biggest battery maker in the world, will invest around HUF400bn (€1.07bn) in its first battery plant in Europe in Debrecen, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced on May 9.

The government will support the investment that will create 1,000 new jobs with a HUF14bn (€37.5mn) grant.

The company signed a non-binding letter of intent with the local municipality to acquire 45 hectares in an industrial area last year, Chinese media wrote earlier.

The company, whose customers include BMW, could supply the German premium carmaker with next-generation batteries from its Debrecen production facility.

A country that can attract EV battery production investments is guaranteed to secure economic growth for the long-run, Szijjarto said, projecting a ten-fold increase in demand for electric vehicles by 2030.

The German-Chinese cooperation taking place here clearly shows how much better connectivity is for the world than forming blocs, he added

BMW will produce zero-emission cars from 2025 at its new €1bn factory, and the company is building a EV battery factory from a €1bn investment in the same amount in the eastern Hungarian industrial hub, which has been a hotspot for new investments.

CATL, the world’s leading battery maker, is setting up a 100 GWh plant in the local industrial park on 221 hectares from €7.4bn, the largest greenfield investment in Hungary.

Locals living nearby the planned factory were outraged and fear of negative environmental impacts

There are concerns that the production of lithium-ion batteries could release harmful chemicals and pollutants into the air and water. The factory will be built on fertile land in the outskirts of Debrecen, a city of 200,000, whereas environmental groups want the government to consider rustzones for such projects.

Experts fear that the investment of energy-intensive industrial units will overburden the grid and tap scarce water supplies in an area increasingly hit by severe draughts.

To add to the worries of local residents, an expert of the local utility company was axed by Debrecen Mayor Laszlo Papp after he expressed reservations about the project.

The bid by opposition parties and locals to hold a referendum on the CATL investment was turned down by the local electoral committee in February.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian inflation edges lower to 24% in April

ING: Hungarian budget posts biggest April deficit on record

Hungary’s retail sales extend slide in March

News

Czech government announces €4bn austerity package

The package includes raising the pension age, hiking corporate and real estate taxes, and most radically, increasing the tax on beer.

Levits will not seek second term as Latvian president

President's decision could open the way for Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics to take over.

Big election blow for Erdogan as third candidate Ince abruptly exits contest, complaining of ‘deepfake’ sex tape

Eagerly awaited poll puts main challenger Kilicdaroglu 0.7 pp from knockout victory. Most Ince voters expected to switch to his camp.

Russia to pull out of the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe treaty, heightening military tensions further

Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced a bill to the Russian parliament that will pull Russia out of the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty, a key Cold War security deal that will heighten military tensions with the West further.

Slovak president to take legal action against opposition leader Fico after threats to her family

Former premier Robert Fico has accused Caputova of being an American agent and of being linked to the far right's bogeyman George Soros.

Czech government announces €4bn austerity package
6 hours ago
Levits will not seek second term as Latvian president
7 hours ago
Big election blow for Erdogan as third candidate Ince abruptly exits contest, complaining of ‘deepfake’ sex tape
7 hours ago
Russia to pull out of the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe treaty, heightening military tensions further
13 hours ago
Slovak president to take legal action against opposition leader Fico after threats to her family
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 days ago
  2. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    6 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    1 day ago
  4. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    9 days ago
  5. Leaders of all five 'Stans plus Armenia in Moscow for May 9 victory parade
    2 days ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 days ago
  3. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    9 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss