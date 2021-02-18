Closure of German-Czech borders hits German companies

Closure of German-Czech borders hits German companies
All but critical workers are now banned from commuting across the border, and all must provide a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours.
By bne IntelliNews February 18, 2021

Trucks and cars at Czech border crossings with Germany have been facing hours of delay since Germany tightened restrictions with Czechia after designating it as a very high-risk country for coronavirus infection.  German manufacturers, including car producers, are now fearing delays in deliveries and shortages of workers, which could lead to a standstill in their factories. 

New restrictions are putting vital supply chains in Germany at risk as many German companies rely either on Czech inputs or Czech commuting workers. All but critical workers are now banned from commuting to work across the border, and all those crossing the border must provide a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours, causing huge queues at testing stations by the border and at the crossings themselves.

"If there are lengthy traffic jams at the borders due to testing and registration requirements, the supply chain is likely to break down and production will come to a standstill at many passenger car plants in Germany shortly afterwards," said the president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry Hildegard Muller, quoted by CNN. 

"Should the border traffic situation get worse and result in even longer queues, it will no longer be possible to rule out production restrictions at Volkswagen. … We generally see it as the task of politicians to ensure free exchange of goods across national borders and create clear regulations in exceptional circumstances such as these," said a Volkswagen spokesperson to CNN. 

According to Deutsche Welle (DW), there are currently more than 20,000 Czech workers working in Germany, thus if they were to cross borders with delays or were not able to cross them at all, many small companies in Germany could close down. 

German regions along the Czech border have posted the highest coronavirus incidence rates in the country in a week, of over 300 cases per 100,000 citizens, while Czechia sees more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.  

"We have [coronavirus infection] hotspots directly along the border," said Bavarian Premier Markus Soder, quoted by DW. “We had to respond."

Currently, only selected cross-border medical workers, critical sectors workers and lorry drivers transiting Germany are allowed to cross into Bavaria for short-term entry and must provide a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours.

Soder criticized the Czech government for failing to contain the outbreak. "The people are not to blame. At the same time, we cannot leave the border open when there's an incidence rate of over 1,000 on the other side,” he stressed. 

Rozvadov is flooded with lorry trucks. On February 17, the queue of mostly lorry drivers with foreign plates at the Rozvadov crossing stretched 10 to 12 kilometres long.

"Yesterday [February 16] we managed to test 573 people at the sampling point at the motorway crossing and 172 people at the old Rozvadov crossing. And today we reached 500 tests already at 8 am," said the sampling team coordinator Stanislav Castecka from the Samaritan Association. 

About 98% of lorry drivers are foreigners, many from Southeast Europe. They say that the queue for testing can take up to 20 hours. Also, Slovak citizens have been subject to German restrictions transiting through Czechia, the country has been also hard-hit by the coronavirus variants.

"We are calling for a waiver of the requirement for freight drivers to present a negative test not older than 48 hours, when entering Germany. This measure will cause a huge problem, as for our drivers it is difficult to meet this requirement in practice, and it is very likely that it will trigger a chain reaction from other countries as well," said Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok in a diplomatic note to Germany. 

On February 16, Czechia reported 12,486 new positive cases, the highest daily increase since January 8. The total number of covid positive people reached 106,211. The worst affected districts by COVID variants are Cheb and Sokolov, bordering with Germany, and Trutnov in the east part of the country. 

The citizens who live in these districts have been banned from leaving these districts and those who do not live there have been banned from entering, with some exceptions. The police have been supervising the measures' observance on the entry roads.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Resilient emerging Europe labour markets to bounce back post-crisis

Czech lack of trust in government undermines fight against COVID-19 epidemic

RBI net income falls by 35% to €804mn in 2020

News

Abuse and hate speech against LGBTI people rises across Europe and Central Asia

Crackdown on democracy and civil society during pandemic accompanied by increase in hate speech by politicians finds ILGA-Europe report.

Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world

Opposition calls for cabinet to resign, amid criticism of delays in imposing lockdown and poor communication with public.

EU imports of Russian gas surge in January, despite objections to Nord Stream 2

As leading EU countries lobby Germany to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2, the same countries have been dramatically increasing their imports of Russian gas as a cold snap sweeps the Continent

Kazakhstan: Government allowing shady banking minnows to wither

The goal is to allow mid-ranking players to compete with the giants.

Turkey’s Q2 natural gas import prices set to rise, talks launched on Iran contract

Oil-indexed prices on track to rise substantially. Pipeline operator Botas is front-loading its 2021 take.

Abuse and hate speech against LGBTI people rises across Europe and Central Asia
3 hours ago
Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
4 hours ago
EU imports of Russian gas surge in January, despite objections to Nord Stream 2
4 hours ago
Kazakhstan: Government allowing shady banking minnows to wither
10 hours ago
Turkey’s Q2 natural gas import prices set to rise, talks launched on Iran contract
12 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    1 day ago
  2. Ukraine bans Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
    6 days ago
  3. Albania and Montenegro impose curfews as coronavirus cases rise sharply
    7 days ago
  4. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Is Turkmenistan about to blow up?
    7 days ago
  5. Russia’s Lavrov threatens to break off diplomatic relations with EU if sanctioned
    5 days ago
  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    20 days ago
  2. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    1 day ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    28 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    1 month ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss