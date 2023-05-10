COMMENT: Five professionals give their take on what will happen in Turkey’s weekend elections

COMMENT: Five professionals give their take on what will happen in Turkey’s weekend elections
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, seen in a banner put up during Turkey's 2015 elections, is challenging Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the presidency. / Alparslan Esmer, VoA, public domain.
By bne IntelIiNews May 10, 2023

bne IntelliNews’ correspondent in Turkey spoke to five urban middle-class professionals at random for their views on what will happen in the country’s May 14 elections, in which Kemal Kilicdaroglu will challenge incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the presidency and the six-party Nation Alliance coalition, as well as the pro-Kurdish Democratic People’s Party (the HDP, which has  put forward its candidates on the Green Left (YSP) "back-up" party ticket for fear the courts would shut it down prior to polling day), will attempt to dislodge the control over parliament exercised by Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) and junior ruling coalition partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Here's what they had to say:

Ayten, 30, a journalist: “I think the [presidential] election will go to the second round and Kilicdaroglu has a high chance of winning because he has the united opposition supporting him [including the endorsement of his candidacy by the pro-Kurdish HDP that is the third largest party in Turkey’s parliament]. But I find it hard to imagine Erdogan handing over power to the opposition… I don’t think Erdogan can win in the first round, which is what most of the opinion polls suggest.

Hande, 40, NGO employee/40: “Under normal circumstances, the opposition should win. But the AKP will do whatever it takes to have the election results cancelled. It will challenge the results. It will call for a recount in all cities and all ballot boxes, which will take days. If the opposition is not well coordinated, the elections may well be cancelled.”

Ayse, 34, social worker: “It is difficult to predict the results because we are worried about widespread vote-rigging. People fear that those in power would do anything not to lose. The opposition is running a very good campaign and I believe it will win by a thin margin provided that the elections are fair. If it wins and comes to power, the opposition will have huge challenges, it will inherit enormous problems from the AKP government. Change will take a long time but I am expecting the ‘winds of democracy’ to blow if the opposition comes to power. However, most of the parties in the opposition coalition are right-wing parties, so I am not sure if we will really have a democracy.”

Osman, 49, editor: “The opposition candidate will get around 53% of the votes in the first round [of the presidential vote, enough for a victory, with no need for a second-round run-off]. However, the AKP will try to resort to all means to remain in power. No matter how hard the AKP tries, the results will not change, and the opposition will emerge victorious. After the elections, hopes will run high on restoring democracy in the country and the opposition will face an uphill battle to repair the damage the AKP has inflicted over the past 21 years. But many wounds will heal, most of the damage will be repaired slowly.”

Mulla, 42, health worker: “Kilicdaroglu will win in the second round [of the presidential vote] but the AKP-led coalition will take a majority in parliament. The opposition coalition will then need support from the HDP-led Green Left grouping which will cause friction among the coalition partners. Under the scenario that Erdogan concedes, the Turkish lira initially gain in value against foreign currencies. However, I cannot dismiss an alternative scenario in which Erdogan will refuse to hand over power despite his defeat, which will lead to total chaos and economic collapse. Then we cannot do anything else but leave the country.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Big election blow for Erdogan as third candidate Ince abruptly exits contest, complaining of ‘deepfake’ sex tape

Darkweb marketplaces offering deepfake videos at up to $20,000 per minute conference hears

DW fact-check finds Erdogan showed rally fake video seeming to link election rival to terrorist group

Opinion

KABANOVKSY: Kyiv celebrates Victory Day in the shadow of an ongoing war

It has been more than 24 hours since I left Berlin for Kyiv, and I am exhausted as the train pulls into the central train station. Despite the fog of two sleepless nights, I am struck by Kyiv's greenness. And then there was a drone attack.

KABANOVSKY: The fall of the USSR – a disaster for the West?

Of the many questionable statements Vladimir Putin has made over the years, the one concerning the tragedy of the collapse of the Soviet Union may have been the closest to the truth, but not in the way he intended.

OPINION: Tragic school shooting to scar Serbia for years

The first mass killing of children by another child in Serbia has shocked the nation and is expected to have political and social repercussions for years to come.

ING: Hungarian budget posts biggest April deficit on record

Hungary’s budget follows last year’s trajectory as deteriorating economic activity puts pressure on the revenue side. The expenditure side also looks challenging, with sky-high inflation at the forefront.

RISK ADVISORY: Can Turkey set a new course?

If Kemal Kilicdaroglu manages to unseat Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to achieve his aims, he may have to utilise presidential powers, the very levers he has pledged to loosen.

KABANOVKSY: Kyiv celebrates Victory Day in the shadow of an ongoing war
1 day ago
KABANOVSKY: The fall of the USSR – a disaster for the West?
1 day ago
OPINION: Tragic school shooting to scar Serbia for years
1 day ago
ING: Hungarian budget posts biggest April deficit on record
1 day ago
RISK ADVISORY: Can Turkey set a new course?
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 days ago
  2. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    6 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    1 day ago
  4. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    9 days ago
  5. Leaders of all five 'Stans plus Armenia in Moscow for May 9 victory parade
    2 days ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 days ago
  3. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    9 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss