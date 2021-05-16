Consumer prices rise 2.1% y/y in Croatia in April

Consumer prices rise 2.1% y/y in Croatia in April
By bne IntelliNews May 16, 2021

Consumer prices in Croatia increased by 2.1% in April compared to the same month of 2020, new data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) showed on May 14. A month earlier, consumer prices moved up 1.2% y/y.

Consumer prices remained on an upward trend after turning to growth in February.

The month-on-month increase in the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.7% in April, compared to a 1.1% increase in March.

Transport costs increased the most, by 10.7% y/y, followed by prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 6% y/y).

The biggest decline in annual terms was in the most-weighted category, food and non-alcoholic beverages, which dropped by 0.6% y/y.

In the first four months of 2021, consumer prices moved up 0.8% y/y.

In 2020, consumer prices ticked up 0.1% y/y.

