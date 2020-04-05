Coronavirus cases in North Macedonia jump by record high 72 to 555

The number of people newly infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in North Macedonia reached a record high of 72 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 555, the health minister said on April 5.

This is the highest number of new cases on a daily basis since the outbreak of the virus at the end of February.

In the last 24 hours the most cases were registered in the northern city of Kumanovo - 21, Skopje -14, the western town of Tetovo-12, central town of Prilep – nine and the eastern town of Kocani – seven.

Health Minister Venko Filipce said that 52 health workers have tested positive to coronavirus, of which 34 got the infection from contact with patients.

The September 8 hospital in Skopje city has been dedicated to coronavirus patients since April 4, with 400 beds. There are 110 beds in the Infectious Clinic in Skopje as well as 130 in the temporary hospital, which will be soon put into operation.

Filipce said that the peak in the number of infections is expected at the end of April at around 2,000 cases.

The minister underlined that there is a possibility that measures to prevent further spread of the virus could be strengthened if needed.

North Macedonia has already closed schools, restaurants, bars, casinos, malls and imposed a curfew as part of the measures against the novel virus.