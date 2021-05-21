COVID-19 wipes out around 12.2% of Georgia’s jobs as of Q1

The number of formally employed Georgians decreased by 12.2% y/y in Q1 to 782,000, implying that around 108,000 jobs were wiped out by the coronavirus-driven crisis that mostly hit the “HoReCa” food service and hotel industries sector of a country that is reliant on tourism.

Georgia’s unemployment rate hit 21.9% in Q1, up by 3.7pp y/y. And the increase would have been steeper if some 80,000 Georgians had simply given up seeking a job. The population outside the labour force, the active population, exceeded for the first time in recent years half of the working-age population as labour force participation rate dropped to 48.3% of the active population, down from 51.3% last year.

The number of unemployed people in Georgia increased by nearly 35,000 to 317,500 in Q1, accounting for 10.6% of the working age population (or 21.9% of the active population).

While this was not the highest unemployment in recent years (the jobless rate was higher in Q1 of 2018), the low number of jobs is a more significant concern for social impact and economic growth. Compared to the first quarter of 2018 (when the number of people seeking a job was 9% bigger than in Q1 this year), the jobs count in Georgia’s economy dropped by 9.3%, or by 80,000. As compared to the pre-crisis period, the jobless rate should be adjusted to reflect discouraged workers who have given up hope of finding a job, at least for a good while.